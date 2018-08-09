The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced sever…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced several additions and promotions within the basketball operations department. The new hires include Chelsea Lane as Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, where she will oversee the Hawks’ Athletic Performance Team and medical staff. Additional new hires to the APT staff include Michael Irras Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, John Dusel as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Strength & Conditioning, and Ty Terrell as Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. Dwight Lutz recently joined the organization as Director of Basketball Strategy & Analytics, Dipesh Mistry has been hired as Head Video Coordinator, veteran NBA executive Larry Riley has been named Senior Advisor, Nick Ressler has been added as Coordinator of Basketball Operations and Victor Williams has been named as a Security Consultant.
August 9, 2018 | 12:39 pm EDT Update
Eddie Sefko: Expect Mavericks to sign Jalen Jones soon, a source says, after they waive Terry Larrier, who has suffered a significant knee injury. His training camp guarantee will be paid and he will rehab in Dallas with Mavs/Legends.
The Adelaide 36ers are pleased to advise that terms for Mitch Creek’s release to the Brooklyn Nets have now been agreed. The club has loved being a part of Mitch’s journey over the last eight years and is thrilled to have played a role in the opportunity Mitch has worked so hard for and thoroughly deserves.
How did Myles Turner, a 6-foot-11 professional basketball player in his early 20s end up looking “pudgy” by his own critique despite all of the exercise he did? Well, this diet, as he described to ESPN: “Cutting Popeyes fried chicken, Waffle House and Whataburger out of his diet and no longer devouring eight slices of pizza in one meal, Turner hired a personal chef; he has sculpted his body from 14 percent body fat down to nearly half that. In mid-June, Turner posted before-and-after pictures of his body, and new six-pack, on Twitter that went viral.” Yes. An entire pizza in one sitting.
Jordan Clarkson is likely to play for Philippines’ National Team the upcoming Asian Games. The Cavaliers guard has been inserted in the final roster of Smart Gilas but he still needs the clearance from the NBA and form the organizing committee. There is optimism that Clarkson will be able to join the National Team and finally make his debut for Philippines.
Quinito Henson: Jordan Clarkson included in Gilas 12-man lineup for Asian Games and it looks like he’ll be allowed to play by the Organizing Committee which is calling an eligibility mtg tomoro afternoon- lets hope NBA clears Jordan to play! If you want Jordan in our lineup, tweet #LetJordanPlay
Promotions include Rod Higgins, who has been named Vice President of Basketball Operations, and Daniel Starkman, who has been elevated to Manager of Basketball Operations. Additionally, Therian Williams moves into an Assistant Video Coordinator role.
August 9, 2018 | 9:14 am EDT Update
Kawhi Leonard thanks Spurs
For the first time in months, Kawhi Leonard has opened up. Leonard, who was traded to Toronto on July 18, submitted a thank you letter via the Express-News to the Spurs, his former teammates and fans for all their support throughout his time playing in San Antonio. “I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say,” Leonard wrote, “and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU! My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio.”