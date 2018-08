How did Myles Turner, a 6-foot-11 professional basketball player in his early 20s end up looking “pudgy” by his own critique despite all of the exercise he did? Well, this diet, as he described to ESPN: “Cutting Popeyes fried chicken, Waffle House and Whataburger out of his diet and no longer devouring eight slices of pizza in one meal, Turner hired a personal chef; he has sculpted his body from 14 percent body fat down to nearly half that. In mid-June, Turner posted before-and-after pictures of his body, and new six-pack, on Twitter that went viral.” Yes. An entire pizza in one sitting.