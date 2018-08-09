USA Today Sports

August 9, 2018
How did Myles Turner, a 6-foot-11 professional basketball player in his early 20s end up looking “pudgy” by his own critique despite all of the exercise he did? Well, this diet, as he described to ESPN: “Cutting Popeyes fried chicken, Waffle House and Whataburger out of his diet and no longer devouring eight slices of pizza in one meal, Turner hired a personal chef; he has sculpted his body from 14 percent body fat down to nearly half that. In mid-June, Turner posted before-and-after pictures of his body, and new six-pack, on Twitter that went viral.” Yes. An entire pizza in one sitting.
Jordan Clarkson is likely to play for Philippines’ National Team the upcoming Asian Games. The Cavaliers guard has been inserted in the final roster of Smart Gilas but he still needs the clearance from the NBA and form the organizing committee. There is optimism that Clarkson will be able to join the National Team and finally make his debut for Philippines.
Storyline: Jordan Clarkson with Philippines?
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced several additions and promotions within the basketball operations department. The new hires include Chelsea Lane as Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, where she will oversee the Hawks’ Athletic Performance Team and medical staff. Additional new hires to the APT staff include Michael Irras Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, John Dusel as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Strength & Conditioning, and Ty Terrell as Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. Dwight Lutz recently joined the organization as Director of Basketball Strategy & Analytics, Dipesh Mistry has been hired as Head Video Coordinator, veteran NBA executive Larry Riley has been named Senior Advisor, Nick Ressler has been added as Coordinator of Basketball Operations and Victor Williams has been named as a Security Consultant.
