Meanwhile, Nowitzki believes if the Mavs desire to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they cant afford to duplicate last seasons 9-25 record they posted even before the arrival of Christmas. The key is, I guess, for us to have a better start, said Nowitzki, who didnt go home to Germany this offseason. I think for us that was a little tough last year to kind of have a tough schedule in November last year and then to pile the losses up on a younger team, so that was just a little frustrating.