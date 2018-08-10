Kristian Winfield: Trae Young: “I faced a lot of obst…
August 10, 2018 | 2:06 pm EDT Update
Orazio Cauchi: If an NBA deal won’t materialize, one option overseas for big man Tarik Black could be Maccabi Tel Aviv, I’ve been told. Maccabi is still looking for a big man. Despite the recent rumors about Okaro White, a deal between the two sides it’s unlikely to happen, per source.
Eric Pincus: The Clippers get a $2.76 trade exception for Dekker – also sending $1,247,494 to the Cavs in the deal @BBallInsiders
Kristian Winfield: Trae Young on becoming an NBA player and a member of the union: “It’s all a family. … We’re all in this together. That’s the thing about the NBA. It’s a brotherhood and it’s a family.
Maryland women’s basketball assistant coach Terry Nooner will join the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff as a Player Development Coach/Assistant Coach. Nooner spent three seasons on head coach Brenda Frese’s staff.
Sole Collector: First look at the Nike KD 11 “The Academy”: trib.al/BP8qwyf pic.twitter.com/SJzO5rDiHF