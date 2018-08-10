Michael Gallagher: The Hornets, Knicks and Wizards have…
August 10, 2018 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed rookie free agent guard Rob Gray. Gray (6-1, 185) was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at the University of Houston. He played for the Rockets during the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Sam Amick: The national television standings from the full NBA sked (ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)… 1: Lakers (43) 2. Golden State (40) t3. Boston, Houston, Philly (39) 4. OKC (36) No other teams are in the 30s (sidenote: San Antonio has 25)
August 10, 2018 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Georgetown forward Marcus Derrickson has agreed to sign with the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract. He averaged 13 points/five rebounds in eight summer league games for Golden State.
Alykhan Bijani: Chris Paul on what excites him most to play with Carmelo: “A lot of things, Melo like a lot of the guys on the team always play like we have something to prove. And obviously the friendship, brotherhood that we share. It’s always nice to play with someone you’re close with.”