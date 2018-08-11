In conjunction with the official release of the NBA’s…
In conjunction with the official release of the NBA’s 2018-19 schedule, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Spotify released “S Z N | 50,” a playlist chronologically outlining the Hawks’ opponents throughout the season based on the respective city’s most famous artist, distinct sound or ties to Atlanta-based artists. The custom playlist can be found on Spotify through their “Gameday Playlist” starting Friday, Aug. 10. “With the Atlanta music scene driving music and culture all over the world, we thought there was no better way to honor our city than to partner with Spotify on this creative schedule release to celebrate 50 years of Hawks basketball in Atlanta,” Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said. “This season we are opening our transformed arena built for next generation Atlanta and focused on the power of live entertainment, and this partnership encapsulates the spirit of all of that.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 11, 2018 | 12:55 pm EDT Update
August 11, 2018 | 8:47 am EDT Update
Jordan Clarkson won't play in Asian Games
Philippines national coach Yeng Guiao and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) took a risk by including Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson on the team’s 12-man Asian Games roster, but it appears that risk did not pay off as an NBA source tells ESPN that Clarkson will not play in the upcoming tournament. Clarkson, a Filipino-American, will however be cleared to play for the country in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, in which the Philippines has two games scheduled in September before the NBA season begins in October, according to the NBA source.
What the last year amounted to is a crash course in the real world. “It opened my eyes to the business side of the game,” Walton confessed earlier this week. “Going into it, it’s all about the love of the game. Obviously, I love basketball, I love what I do. I remember at the beginning, I walked into agency meetings and I was like, ‘Look, I don’t really care about none of the other stuff. I just want to make sure I’m in the best position to perform.’ I mean, how dumb does that sound? That’s how naive I was and that’s how I approached it.” Walton, 23, says he knows where he’ll play next season. An agreement is in place, but his agent, Mark Bartelstein, is requiring him to sit on the news until next week. All Walton can put out publicly is this: “Long story short, I’m good. I’m going to a great situation. All I can say.” Having that settled makes it easier to decompress and process his rookie season and the lessons learned.
Fresh off signing his 5-year, $158 million extension back in July, it turns out Devin Booker’s contract could wind up paying him a larger sum of cash than expected. According to a team source, Booker has multiple paths toward making more money on his deal and ultimately consuming between 27.5% and 30% of the Suns’ salary cap, if he becomes an All-NBA-caliber performer.
The center, who started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 15 minutes against the Japan national team Friday, scoring four points, claiming six rebounds and providing a match-high six assists. Sydney, who won 77-57, conceded 19 points in the first half but 38 in the second when Bogut was on the bench. “I was always just trying to ease into it,” Bogut said. “I haven’t played a game since January. “When I played with the Lakers, I wasn’t getting a lot of minutes. It was my first organized hitout in seven months so I just wanted to go as hard as I could in the first half.