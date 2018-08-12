Just hours after new Nets co-owner Joseph Tsai had agre…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 12, 2018 | 6:39 pm EDT Update
Oleksandr Proshuta: According to Ukrainian federation, both Svi Mikhailiuk & Alex Len declared their will to play for Ukraine NT during September #FIBAWC window. Now FBU are in talks with NBA on players insurance. It’s the most important question to be solved them to play vs Spain & Montenegro
Noah Coslov: We had Michael Porter Jr. on with us @SiriusXMNBA on the Luka Doncic IG issue: “It was an accident and I reached out to Luka right away, we’re cool. We saw each other earlier.” — as far as being overrated: “If I had played in college, I would have averaged 30 and 15.”
Lin — who is Tsai’s favorite player — was dealt to Atlanta last month, but Tsai, Spencer Dinwiddie and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson all played in Lin’s “Hoops for Hope” charity game in Shenzhen, China, last weekend. Hollis-Jefferson got hurt in the game, but the team’s acknowledgement of the injury failed to mention Lin or the philanthropic event.
The Nets’ Twitter account — making a wise career decision — never mentioned Tsai by name, but quickly apologized for offending the new boss’ favorite player. And for his part, Tsai retweeted the apology.
Miami Heat executive Michael McCullough apologized Sunday for the team’s social-media posts last week that said “Big News” was coming. The posts came in advance of Friday’s release of the 2018-19 NBA schedule, including one teasing at “Seriously Big News.”
Sunday, McCullough, a Heat executive vice president and chief marketing officer, responded to criticism directed toward the team’s social-media approach in advance of the annual schedule release. “Hey HEAT Twitter,” McCullough posted on Twitter. “I need to apologize for our schedule release posts. We misread the moment and were more than a little tone deaf with those. Unlike us, but a mistake, nonetheless. That’s on me.”
August 12, 2018 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
Eric Pincus: Just $50k of Jahlil Okafor’s 2-yr is guaranteed – second year is a team option (if taken, $54,323 guaranteed in yr two) @BBallInsiders w/Pelicans