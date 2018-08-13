USA Today Sports

via The Athletic
To help Young develop as a leader and hasten his learning curve as a floor general, Schlenk acquired Jeremy Lin in a trade with Brooklyn. Lin was a rookie in Golden State when Schlenk worked in the front office there. “From what I’ve heard, he’s going to be a great mentor for me,” Young said of Lin. “We’ve been talking. He’s a good dude. He’s been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He’s seen it all, so I’m looking forward to picking his brain.”

According to NBA rules, a player has to be checked by the medics within 48 hours, but an agreement with FIBA helped me to serve the international duty.” “The day after France game I flew to Charlotte, underwent medical examination and came back. But when I got up, my wife told me: we are going to Orlando now. I was surprised for sure. A plane again? But I did not have to travel for the second time. Club’s general manager told me everything was fine. Why did the Charlotte Hornets trade me? This is hard to say; you cannot get inside the bosses’ minds. When I talked to them in the US, nothing hinted about a trade.”
via EuroHoops.net

Filipino-American Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson expressed his disappointment a day after the NBA thumbed down his request to join Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games. Clarkson released a statement on his Facebook with a photo of his Gilas jersey on Monday, August 13. “I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team,” wrote Clarkson. “Although I will not be there in person, I will be with my Gilas teammates in heart and spirit.
via Rappler

