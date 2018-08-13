To help Young develop as a leader and hasten his learni…
To help Young develop as a leader and hasten his learning curve as a floor general, Schlenk acquired Jeremy Lin in a trade with Brooklyn. Lin was a rookie in Golden State when Schlenk worked in the front office there. “From what I’ve heard, he’s going to be a great mentor for me,” Young said of Lin. “We’ve been talking. He’s a good dude. He’s been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He’s seen it all, so I’m looking forward to picking his brain.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 13, 2018 | 4:51 am EDT Update
According to NBA rules, a player has to be checked by the medics within 48 hours, but an agreement with FIBA helped me to serve the international duty.” “The day after France game I flew to Charlotte, underwent medical examination and came back. But when I got up, my wife told me: we are going to Orlando now. I was surprised for sure. A plane again? But I did not have to travel for the second time. Club’s general manager told me everything was fine. Why did the Charlotte Hornets trade me? This is hard to say; you cannot get inside the bosses’ minds. When I talked to them in the US, nothing hinted about a trade.”
Dzanan Musa, known as the Bosnian Scoring Machine, received an unexpected phone call after being drafted by the Nets with the second-to-last pick of the NBA draft’s first round in June. It was from the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis. “He encouraged me to just go for it,’’ Musa told The Post on Sunday at the NBA’s rookie orientation.
“He’s a superstar and when a superstar calls you as a rookie to come to your house to talk to you and be his friend, that’s a really human, good thing about him,’’ Musa said. “He’s a really nice person, really good player. I look forward to playing with him.’’
Filipino-American Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson expressed his disappointment a day after the NBA thumbed down his request to join Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games. Clarkson released a statement on his Facebook with a photo of his Gilas jersey on Monday, August 13. “I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team,” wrote Clarkson. “Although I will not be there in person, I will be with my Gilas teammates in heart and spirit.
Marcin Gortat: Stan Van Gundy! My man! Very sad to see a great coach stepping down.He change culture in every team he coached.Things I will never forget.. True leader,incredible mind,long shoot arounds and knee pads during practices :)))love it 😂😂😂😂 and this one play “thumb down spread”👌!
The earliest the NBA All-Star Game could potentially return to Orlando is 2024, the Orlando Sentinel has learned. Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said Sunday the Magic put in a bid to host the 2023 All-Star Weekend and have been informed by league officials that another location will be selected for that year.