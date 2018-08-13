Harrison Wind: Nuggets players have arrived in Atlanta.…
Harrison Wind: Nuggets players have arrived in Atlanta. It looks like Paul Millsap’s second annual team minicamp is starting up at his state-of-the-art Core4 facility. I wouldn’t expect to see Nikola Jokic or Gary Harris there with Serbia’s Basketball Without Borders camp beginning Wednesday.
August 13, 2018 | 2:12 pm EDT Update
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony.
Sam Amick: How do you see him fitting in? Mike D’Antoni: “The style that we want to play, and we go through that process, it kind of sorts itself out. It’s like USA Basketball. If you’re committed to doing it, and committed to, ‘OK, this is how we’re playing, and then when it’s your turn it’s your turn, but if it isn’t then we’re still within these guidelines.’ Then the more talent you can have, the better the guys are, the better the team is going to be. Look at Golden State, how they had all those guys and you fit in (Kevin) Durant, I mean if you are committed to a certain style, and everybody is committed to the team, it works itself out. … “It’s like having Chris and James together (last season). It was relatively noneventful …and I think it’ll be the same thing. … We’ve just got to make sure we don’t get too far away from taking threes and layups and foul shots. It’ll be a little bit of a learning process. But again, if everybody is committed, then I have no doubt it can work. Whether we can all get it to work? We’ll see.”
Jonathan Feigen: Chatted a bit with Mike D’Antoni about @Carmelo Anthony joining the Rockets. “His skill set is enormous. He can do a lot of things. His talent and what we have already will make us more formidable. We need to put him in positions where he flourishes. I’m looking forward to that.”
Jonathan Feigen: More D’Antoni: “He wants to win and be a part of what we have. There’s a lot of places he can fit. I understand the naysayers. Some are what they said about Chris coming to us. It’s our job to prove them wrong… to take his talents and fit them in, a little like USA Basketball.”
Jonathan Feigen: D’Antoni said he does not know whether he will start @Carmelo Anthony or bring him off the bench, but that was discussed in the first meeting and Anthony was open to either role. Said @James Ennis has been overlooked and that he is excited about having him in the mix, too.
