USA Today Sports

Harrison Wind: Nuggets players have arrived in Atlanta.…

58 mins ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: Nuggets players have arrived in Atlanta. It looks like Paul Millsap’s second annual team minicamp is starting up at his state-of-the-art Core4 facility. I wouldn’t expect to see Nikola Jokic or Gary Harris there with Serbia’s Basketball Without Borders camp beginning Wednesday.

Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 13, 2018 | 2:12 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: How do you see him fitting in? Mike D’Antoni: “The style that we want to play, and we go through that process, it kind of sorts itself out. It’s like USA Basketball. If you’re committed to doing it, and committed to, ‘OK, this is how we’re playing, and then when it’s your turn it’s your turn, but if it isn’t then we’re still within these guidelines.’ Then the more talent you can have, the better the guys are, the better the team is going to be. Look at Golden State, how they had all those guys and you fit in (Kevin) Durant, I mean if you are committed to a certain style, and everybody is committed to the team, it works itself out. …  “It’s like having Chris and James together (last season). It was relatively noneventful …and I think it’ll be the same thing. … We’ve just got to make sure we don’t get too far away from taking threes and layups and foul shots. It’ll be a little bit of a learning process. But again, if everybody is committed, then I have no doubt it can work. Whether we can all get it to work? We’ll see.”
9 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home