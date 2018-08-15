The NBA is expected to welcome franchises owned by the …
The NBA is expected to welcome franchises owned by the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves to its NBA 2K League ahead of its second season, league sources told ESPN. The four franchises will join the 17 NBA teams who participated in the inaugural NBA 2K League season, which began in May and will conclude with its first finals event on Aug. 25 in New York. The expansion price for the second season is the same as the first, $750,000 for three years of participation, according to sources.
August 15, 2018 | 11:58 am EDT Update
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Marcus Lee. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lee began his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley for his senior season where he appeared in 32 games (all starts) with the Golden Bears last season and averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.63 blocks, 1.3 assists and 27.8 minutes while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.
Many owners believe that testing the format and giving owners not invested in esports outside of the 2K League a chance to experience the industry for the first time is healthy, according to sources. However, others have been disappointed by the viewership and engagement that have led to struggle in advertising and partnership sales, sources said. The $750,000 franchise fee for the 2K League and subsequent team operating costs are minuscule compared to the level of required capital to enter the more popular esports titles. The League Championship Series required its owners to commit to a multiyear contract that would see its teams pay $10 million to $13 million in franchises fees. The Overwatch League, in its first season, required $20 million over multiple years in franchise payments — and for its second season, it has sold teams for more than $35 million, sources said.
August 15, 2018 | 11:27 am EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Udonis Haslem and Miami Heat officials have had direct conversations in the last few days, with both sides now even more convinced that he will return to the team for a 16th season — as the Heat have hoped. Not finalized yet.
Dime on UPROXX: CJ McCollum went on @CCTV and said that star players joining the Warriors is ‘disgusting’ and ‘I would never do that’ 😂😂 🎥: @NBA_Reddit
How did Young end up with the Warriors last summer? According to Young, Lakers head coach Luke Walton called up the Warriors and vouched for the free agent sharpshooter. On July 8, 2017, Young signed a one-year deal with the Warriors for the mid-level exception. He made just under $5.2 million, a slight paycut from the previous season. “I just needed to win. I had been on a lot of losing teams. Always rebuilding. I feel I needed to experience [winning] and be around guys who are just really good teammates like Draymond, even though he’s crazy,” Young told Complex.
Why did he want to go to the Rockets? “[Mike D’Antoni] is one of the best coaches I played with,” Young told Complex. With the season rapidly approaching, does Young see a fit for him in the league? “I just have to find that exact spot. That’s more key than anything for me than just rushing out there. It’s my 11th year. But I’m not used to it. I’m used to signing early. My agent’s telling me to relax and to be more patient,” Young said.
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the youngest teams in the NBA last season with an average age of 24. One of the team’s top youngsters, 23-year-old Kyle Kuzma, doesn’t think the team’s youth will hold it back this season, LeBron James’ first year with the Lakers. “I don’t know why people kind of just rule us out because we are young,” Kuzma told ESPN on Tuesday. “Having one of the greatest players of all time is going to raise what we do, raise our level of focus and the team to a higher level. I don’t really see why (there’s reason to be) so patient.”