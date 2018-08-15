Alex Kennedy: The Lakers will play more nationally tele…
Alex Kennedy: The Lakers will play more nationally televised games this season (43) than the Grizzlies, Hornets, Kings, Magic, Bulls, Nets and Hawks combined (37). Here’s how many nationally televised games each team will play: pic.twitter.com/Jo3TYU6ene
August 15, 2018 | 5:16 pm EDT Update
The Miami Heat are moving toward an agreement with Udonis Haslem for a return for a 16th season with the team, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed Wednesday to the Sun Sentinel.
Ira Winderman: Heat sign undrafted Cal forward Marcus Lee, roster now stands at 17. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
Alex Kennedy: Marcus Georges-Hunt is working out with the Denver Nuggets this week, according to sources. He spent last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ryan Ward: Jeanie Buss on Kobe Bryant: “Kobe has been an inspiration for me. He’s given me his time. His wisdom. He’s a very thoughtful person, and he’s a very strategic thinker.” via @RichEisenShow #Lakers
Ryan Ward: Jeanie Buss on Luke Walton: “Luke has an ability to connect with people like I’ve never seen. He can disarm any group of people. People want to play for him. They want to please him.” via @RichEisenShow #Lakers
