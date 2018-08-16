The Hawks unveiled plans Wednesday night for how they’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s arrival in Atlanta. But principal owner Tony Ressler drew the biggest ovation of the night when he noted the need to correct a failing of the team’s first half-century here. “This is our 50th anniversary, and this is a team that hasn’t won a championship in those 50 years,” Ressler said. “And if there is anything any of us have to say about it, that’s going to change.”
August 16, 2018 | 8:55 am EDT Update
He was hopeful a reunion with his former Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni might happen in Houston. “He’s one of the best coaches I played with,” he says. But the Rockets’ signing of Carmelo Anthony likely will force him to look elsewhere. “I just have to find that exact spot. That’s more key than anything for me than just rushing out there,” says Young. “It’s my 11th year. But I’m not used to it. I’m used to signing early. My agent’s telling me to relax and to be more patient.”
Nikola Jokic, along with many Serbian basketball stars and players, appeared in the The Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp in Belgrade and spoke with the media about joining the national team, his preparation ahead of the new season and more. Here is what the Denver Nuggets center said, per Basketball Sphere: On playing for the National Team in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in September: “I wouldn’t talk about that. Next question.”
Four days later, P was shirtless at the championship parade through downtown Oakland, having the time of his life. When he returned to Los Angeles, the newly crowned champ couldn’t ride around town with his window down without fans running up to congratulate him. Largely, they used to leave him alone. “We should have had a parade, my own special parade in a ’64 Impala, driving down Ventura [Blvd.] for my Valley friends and then driving down Hollywood for my L.A. friends,” says Young.
“I won a championship. I’m over it,” he says. “The Warriors had to see something in me for them wanting me to come there and be part of something special. Hopefully they saw that, and if not, I’m still a champion.”
To kick off the Warriors’ run to a fourth-straight NBA Finals, Young memorably rolled to Oracle Arena before Game 1 of the squad’s first-round series with the Spurs in a silk robe and boxer shorts. It was arguably the most ambitious fit any NBA player ever tried to pull off. Young had been plotting it for weeks, and it caught the attention not only of NBA Twitter, but the league office. “They actually called about the robe,” says Young. “They thought I really wore boxer shorts. They were like, ‘You can’t wear boxers and a robe.’”