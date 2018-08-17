Ron Meikle was an NBA scout for 24 years before his las…
Ron Meikle was an NBA scout for 24 years before his last pro job, with the Atlanta Hawks, ended following the 2012-13 season [where he helped draft Al Horford]. That summer, Meikle was driving from his Georgia home to California when he stopped in Louisiana to see an old friend. […] But Bagley told Meikle about a current student who could make a name for himself, too. “He said, ‘Look, there’s a player down here at this high school that’s only a sophomore,’ ” Meikle recalled. “ ‘He’s 15 years old, but he’s going to be really good. You might want to interview for the job.’ ” Within a few days, Meikle had been hired to coach the Rebels and their rising star, Robert Williams.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 17, 2018 | 12:04 pm EDT Update
Greg Monroe: Monroe on the altercation with JV from 2017 playoffs: “That’s what happens when you’re competing. I would rather have somebody that does that than someone who is timid… I’m not going to back down, he’s not, so it should be fun being on the same team.”
Bobby Marks: Non-guaranteed $1.5M salary for Isaiah Taylor in Cleveland. The point guard will complete for the final roster spot. The Cavaliers have 12 guaranteed with roster spot 13 and 14 reserved for David Nwaba and Rodney Hood. $13M below the tax not factoring in all 3 players.
Sometimes Williams would become frustrated with his inability to quickly grasp certain schemes and concepts and skills. “And I’d say, ‘Robert, Al Horford didn’t learn it all in one day,’ ” Meikle said. “He had to work at it. He had to practice. He had to do individual work and then eventually he would gain that confidence that would allow him to do it in a game. I wanted him to understand that Al brought it every day, every practice.”
On his first day in town, about a week after being drafted, Williams met Horford, who was working out at the Celtics’ sparkling new training facility in Brighton. Horford spoke to Williams about the importance of paying attention to detail. He made it clear he was eager to guide him. The next day, Williams arrived at the training facility for a physical around 8 a.m., and Horford was already there lifting weights. “Al has a routine, and I feel like he doesn’t give up on it, even in the offseason,” Williams said. “He has this constant pattern he lives by, and obviously it’s made him successful in the NBA so it’s a great opportunity to follow him.”
The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Katie George as the team’s new sideline reporter for Bucks games on FOX Sports Wisconsin and as the digital reporter for Bucks.com and all of the team’s social channels. George will also provide content from other select events at Fiserv Forum.