Ron Meikle was an NBA scout for 24 years before his last pro job, with the Atlanta Hawks, ended following the 2012-13 season [where he helped draft Al Horford]. That summer, Meikle was driving from his Georgia home to California when he stopped in Louisiana to see an old friend. […] But Bagley told Meikle about a current student who could make a name for himself, too. “He said, ‘Look, there’s a player down here at this high school that’s only a sophomore,’ ” Meikle recalled. “ ‘He’s 15 years old, but he’s going to be really good. You might want to interview for the job.’ ” Within a few days, Meikle had been hired to coach the Rebels and their rising star, Robert Williams.

Sometimes Williams would become frustrated with his inability to quickly grasp certain schemes and concepts and skills. “And I’d say, ‘Robert, Al Horford didn’t learn it all in one day,’ ” Meikle said. “He had to work at it. He had to practice. He had to do individual work and then eventually he would gain that confidence that would allow him to do it in a game. I wanted him to understand that Al brought it every day, every practice.”
On his first day in town, about a week after being drafted, Williams met Horford, who was working out at the Celtics’ sparkling new training facility in Brighton. Horford spoke to Williams about the importance of paying attention to detail. He made it clear he was eager to guide him. The next day, Williams arrived at the training facility for a physical around 8 a.m., and Horford was already there lifting weights. “Al has a routine, and I feel like he doesn’t give up on it, even in the offseason,” Williams said. “He has this constant pattern he lives by, and obviously it’s made him successful in the NBA so it’s a great opportunity to follow him.”
