Collison is one of numerous award recipients on the night, along with former OU and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (Sports Headliner of the Year) and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione (Headliner Special Award). The banquet will be Aug. 23 at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club at 7 p.m.
August 17, 2018 | 8:59 pm EDT Update
Tim Hardaway Jr. sounded like he thinks the Knicks have the right leader to guide them to what nobody expects — a playoff berth. Appearing Friday at the National Basketball Players Association kids camp at Pier 36 in Manhattan, Hardaway told The Post Fizdale has already created “a vibe” that could lead to the Knicks stunning the NBA.
“He’s respected around the league,’’ Hardaway said. “He does bring that type of vibe and character around the team that makes you want to go out there and compete each and every day for him. That’s what we love about him.”
“I’ve known him since I was a kid,’’ Hardaway said. “When he was with the Miami Heat, my dad played there. Just the culture he’s going to bring to the team and his charisma and passion for the game, it’s going to rub off on us very well. We’re excited.’’
Who has the potential to be the next Donovan Mitchell in the 2018-19 rookie class? According to Mitchell, Walker may be in the same mold. “I love Lonnie Walker. He has that factor that is kind of like… he’s quiet but he’s a killer. It’s like a Kobe (Bryant) kind of mentality. I’m not saying he’s going to be Kobe, don’t get me wrong, but that mentality. And he’s taller than me too!”
Vincent Ellis: Also I gather #Pistons power forward Jon Leuer (knee surgery) is expected to be ready by the season opener and franchise cautiously optimistic that he will be ready by the start of camp.
August 17, 2018 | 8:07 pm EDT Update
The question of which hand Simmons should use when he shoots has been a fun topic of conversation, and, when asked about whether he’s given it thought, the point guard was cryptic. “You come to the gym. I’m gonna work out when I’m in Melbourne. You’ll see,” Simmons told foxsports.com.au.
The 22-year-old has worked on his outside jumpshot more than he has at any other point in his young career. “It’s just, (I’ve) been working,” Simmons said. “In the NBA, you’ve gotta play to what your strengths are. I never had real chances of just shooting. I never played in a year where I had to develop my shooting, because I was always better than most of the guys I played. Even this season, without the jumper, I was able to nearly have a triple-double every game.”
Philadelphia 76ers Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons said he had a feeling where LeBron was going to end up. “I spoke to him before he actually decided, but I just had a feeling that he’d already picked so it was kinda funny,” Simmons said to NBA Australia. “I was reaching out to him but I already knew.”