1 hour ago via Oklahoman
Collison is one of numerous award recipients on the night, along with former OU and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (Sports Headliner of the Year) and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione (Headliner Special Award). The banquet will be Aug. 23 at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club at 7 p.m.

August 17, 2018 | 8:59 pm EDT Update
Who has the potential to be the next Donovan Mitchell in the 2018-19 rookie class? According to Mitchell, Walker may be in the same mold. “I love Lonnie Walker. He has that factor that is kind of like… he’s quiet but he’s a killer. It’s like a Kobe (Bryant) kind of mentality. I’m not saying he’s going to be Kobe, don’t get me wrong, but that mentality. And he’s taller than me too!”
30 mins ago via FoxSanAntonio.com

August 17, 2018 | 8:07 pm EDT Update
The 22-year-old has worked on his outside jumpshot more than he has at any other point in his young career. “It’s just, (I’ve) been working,” Simmons said. “In the NBA, you’ve gotta play to what your strengths are. I never had real chances of just shooting. I never played in a year where I had to develop my shooting, because I was always better than most of the guys I played. Even this season, without the jumper, I was able to nearly have a triple-double every game.”
1 hour ago via FOXSports.com

