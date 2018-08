The 22-year-old has worked on his outside jumpshot more than he has at any other point in his young career. “It’s just, (I’ve) been working,” Simmons said. “In the NBA, you’ve gotta play to what your strengths are. I never had real chances of just shooting. I never played in a year where I had to develop my shooting, because I was always better than most of the guys I played. Even this season, without the jumper, I was able to nearly have a triple-double every game.”