His introduction to philanthropic pro athletes was also at a basketball camp. “I remember going to Blake Griffin’s camp when I was a kid. I think there’s an old picture of me and Blake on there, on social media somewhere, where he’s holding my head. I was so small,” Young said. “I remember him talking at our camp, he was talking about a lot of people don’t ever get the opportunity to come out of Oklahoma and play at the highest levels. So I remember him talking about how you can do good things coming out of Oklahoma.
August 17, 2018 | 10:04 pm EDT Update
Tomer Azarly: LA #Clippers guard Patrick Beverley – “I’ll tell y’all right now, we are the best team in L.A. for sure.” #Lakers
Tomer Azarly: LA #Clippers’ Patrick Beverley on returning from injury – “I’m really ready. I like to go out there, put my game on the line & that’s more than just talking. I’m feeling really, really strong, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life & we’re going to see soon.”
On Friday, Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis surprised Jayson Tatum by retiring his No. 22, just two years after the rising Celtics star graduated from the high school. Tatum talked about the honor in an Instagram post Friday afternoon:
When Trae Young saw the turnout, he couldn’t believe it. In his first-ever community event since being drafted and traded to the Atlanta Hawks in June’s NBA draft, the former Oklahoma Sooner was stunned by the crowd in his hometown. He held a back-to-school giveaway at the Westwood Water Park in Norman on Aug. 1, an event made possible by Young, his family, friends and associates. They thought they had brought more than enough freebies for the children, many of whom were given free entrance into the water park. But their estimates were way off. “We gave away 500 backpacks and we needed 2,000,” Young said.
Young said he is determined to be involved with his hometown community in Oklahoma as well as the one in his new home of Atlanta. “I wanted to give back to my community immediately,” Young said. “Going back to my roots and going back to Oklahoma. There are some things coming up that I’m about to do here, in the near future, even more in the Norman community.”
After roughly a year and a half on the market, a 7,700-square-foot home belonging to former NBA star Charlie Villanueva has sold for $2.25 million. The retired power forward purchased the Davie property for roughly the same amount in 2015, prior to the home’s completion the following year.
August 17, 2018 | 8:59 pm EDT Update
Tim Hardaway Jr. sounded like he thinks the Knicks have the right leader to guide them to what nobody expects — a playoff berth. Appearing Friday at the National Basketball Players Association kids camp at Pier 36 in Manhattan, Hardaway told The Post Fizdale has already created “a vibe” that could lead to the Knicks stunning the NBA.