57 mins ago via The Journal Record
His introduction to philanthropic pro athletes was also at a basketball camp. “I remember going to Blake Griffin’s camp when I was a kid. I think there’s an old picture of me and Blake on there, on social media somewhere, where he’s holding my head. I was so small,” Young said. “I remember him talking at our camp, he was talking about a lot of people don’t ever get the opportunity to come out of Oklahoma and play at the highest levels. So I remember him talking about how you can do good things coming out of Oklahoma.

August 17, 2018 | 10:04 pm EDT Update
On Friday, Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis surprised Jayson Tatum by retiring his No. 22, just two years after the rising Celtics star graduated from the high school. Tatum talked about the honor in an Instagram post Friday afternoon:
When Trae Young saw the turnout, he couldn’t believe it. In his first-ever community event since being drafted and traded to the Atlanta Hawks in June’s NBA draft, the former Oklahoma Sooner was stunned by the crowd in his hometown. He held a back-to-school giveaway at the Westwood Water Park in Norman on Aug. 1, an event made possible by Young, his family, friends and associates. They thought they had brought more than enough freebies for the children, many of whom were given free entrance into the water park. But their estimates were way off. “We gave away 500 backpacks and we needed 2,000,” Young said.
August 17, 2018 | 8:59 pm EDT Update
