Had the honor of getting my high school jersey retired this morning! I’ve never been entitled and I take nothing for granted, this is always been a dream of mine and to be in the moment and live out one of my many dreams is a blessing! This means the world to me I can’t thank everyone enough who helped me along the way! God is great 🙏🏽

