One of the issues facing the rebuilding Hawks and first-year coach Lloyd Pierce this season will be how to deploy the point guards. Asked whether he or Lin should be the starter, Young was non-committal. “We’ll just wait and see what happens,” Young said. “I don’t get caught up in all of that. I know I’m going to get a chance to play and do what I do on the court. I just need to control what I can control.”
August 18, 2018 | 8:00 am EDT Update
Heat not interested in Ryan Anderson
Regarding rumors about a Heat trade involving Houston forward Ryan Anderson, that’s not something that interests Miami at this time, according to a league source. Both USA Today and ESPN have floated the idea of Houston trading Anderson and a draft pick to Miami for Tyler Johnson or James Johnson. But while that would appear to interest the Rockets, it’s not something the Heat has found appealing.
Acquiring Anderson would increase Miami’s luxury tax bill, because Tyler Johnson is making $19.2 million each of the next two years compared with $20.4 million and $21.3 million for Anderson. James Johnson is due to make $14.4 million, $15.1 million and $15.8 million the next three seasons, but the Heat values his skill set.
“Obviously when they move the point guard they’ve had for a while, their starting point guard, it definitely opened my eyes,” Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from New Jersey, where he was taking part in the Rookie Transition Program. “It shows how much they are committed to me. Bringing Jeremy in as well is a good fit for us. I know there is a lot on my plate. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Hawks had three first-round draft picks this year. They could have three more next year. By then, heck, Collins will be a veteran. And the Hawks want him around. Owner Tony Ressler spoke at the Hawks event about the number of significant improvements the Hawks have made off the court – arena renovations, practice facility and G League franchise. The goal is an NBA championship. Keeping players like Collins in the fold is the key to success. “A player like John Collins is not going to stay with a team if it’s a second-tier franchise,” Ressler said.
The Utah Jazz guard was the surprise star among NBA rookies last season but who has the potential to be the next Donovan Mitchell in the 2018-19 rookie class? According to Mitchell, Walker may be in the same mold. “I love Lonnie Walker. He has that factor that is kind of like… he’s quiet but he’s a killer. It’s like a Kobe (Bryant) kind of mentality. I’m not saying he’s going to be Kobe, don’t get me wrong, but that mentality. And he’s taller than me too!”
ClutchPoints: During the course of his 19 year career in the NBA, Juwan Howard changed teams 9 separate times. As a result of this, he’s played with a record breaking 264 different teammates. 😱👀