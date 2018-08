The Hawks had three first-round draft picks this year. They could have three more next year. By then, heck, Collins will be a veteran. And the Hawks want him around. Owner Tony Ressler spoke at the Hawks event about the number of significant improvements the Hawks have made off the court – arena renovations, practice facility and G League franchise. The goal is an NBA championship. Keeping players like Collins in the fold is the key to success. “A player like John Collins is not going to stay with a team if it’s a second-tier franchise,” Ressler said