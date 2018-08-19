Kent Bazemore: “Stop and smell the roses” Unreal mo…
August 19, 2018 | 2:53 pm EDT Update
Tom Orsborn: #Spurs’ Rudy Gay, with his health finally fully restored and 5 pounds lighter, tells me, “I feel good about this season…Everything is clicking. I feel athletic again…It’s now or never for me this season.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo: It was great working out and catching up with my guy Juice today. He looks good! #OJMayo
This is probably not going to show up in “And That Happened” but it was pretty impressive nonetheless. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was among the many NBA players and celebrities at the James Harden Celebrity Softball game (part of his J-Town weekend of events). Mitchell came up with one on and… yard.
Twitter User: First pitch for @spidadmitchell…gone! Hits home @BucketsONeale00 and @CP3 at James Harden’s charity softball game #JHTownWeekend
August 19, 2018 | 12:45 pm EDT Update
And after reflecting on winning his third NBA championship with the Warriors in the past four years, Thompson hardly sounded interested in a change of scenery when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July. “I’ve said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group before hosting a party at Hotel Vitale as a prelude to his first annual Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament on Sunday at TPC Harding Park. “Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career.”