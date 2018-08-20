Collins said he has worked on his 3-point shooting consistently since the end of the season. The coaches have told him not to mess with the form of his shot but instead just let the stroke come naturally to him. From the work he has put in this offseason, Collins believes it has paid off behind the arc, and he expects to shoot more 3s this season with his added confidence. “I’ve always been comfortable shooting the 3,” Collins said. “It’s just always been a matter of getting game reps and actually shooting the ball with some confidence. If I do that, I think I’ll make shots. I have proven that my stroke is good enough for me to get the ball there, so now it’s just a matter of me loading up, shooting with confidence and seeing the ball go in the net. I can only get better from there.”
