USA Today Sports

Collins said he has worked on his 3-point shooting cons…

11 mins ago via The Athletic
Collins said he has worked on his 3-point shooting consistently since the end of the season. The coaches have told him not to mess with the form of his shot but instead just let the stroke come naturally to him. From the work he has put in this offseason, Collins believes it has paid off behind the arc, and he expects to shoot more 3s this season with his added confidence. “I’ve always been comfortable shooting the 3,” Collins said. “It’s just always been a matter of getting game reps and actually shooting the ball with some confidence. If I do that, I think I’ll make shots. I have proven that my stroke is good enough for me to get the ball there, so now it’s just a matter of me loading up, shooting with confidence and seeing the ball go in the net. I can only get better from there.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 20, 2018 | 6:43 am EDT Update
In June, more than a month after the Spurs lost their first-round series against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors, Gay opted out of the final year of his contract with the Spurs that would have paid him $8.8 million. The move netted him a raise after he re-signed at the start of free agency in July for a one-year deal worth more than $10 million. “I always knew I wanted to come back,” Gay said. “When I opted out, I felt like I had options. But the best option was to just stay where I was at.”
11 mins ago via San Antonio Express-News

, Uncategorized

, ,

While there, Collins participated in Basketball Without Borders, helping some of the continent’s best young players with various drills and techniques on how to improve as players. He also participated in Habitat for Humanity and helped build 10 homes for families in South Africa. That trip changed Collins’ view of his life in the United States. “We have a lot more advantages given to us that we take for granted here,” Collins told The Athletic. “I realized that a little bit more when I came back. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things.”
11 mins ago via The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Your girlfriend and now wife, Tracy, obviously played a big role. It seems like she was a bastion of strength for you, when you were making the decision to jump from corporate America to a volunteer assistant job? Brad Stevens. Well, that was something she was really supportive of, and at the time she was working at a not-for-profit in Indianapolis but also dabbling with the idea of going to law school. I think the idea of me going into coaching and her going back to school, those kind of fit at the time. The silver lining for her was that she went back to Cleveland, where she’s from, to go to law school for the first two years at Case Western. It was at the same time that her mom was fighting cancer, so she got to live at home with her mom in two of the last years of her life, which was really, I think in retrospect, a special part of these decisions.
11 mins ago via Eagle Tribune

, Uncategorized

,

Brad Stevens: It’s way easier in the pros. Every pro coach will tell you — and I get asked all the time by college coaches — the season is certainly long, but you know exactly what the schedule is when it comes out. So, we know when we’re going to be home, we know when we’re not. We know when our long home stands are, and we know when we need to really take a deep breath and get away and spend time with our family during the season. And you make that time. I’ve never been the guy who stayed at the office until 2 a.m., woke up at 5 a.m., went back and never saw my family. I love to wake up with my kids. I love to see them off to school. My daughter still walks to school, and I walk with her on a lot of days. Then I’ll be back at night — as long as we’re home for dinner.
11 mins ago via Eagle Tribune

, Uncategorized

,

Ainge is an interesting guy. He thinks outside of the box. The fact he brought you in with nobody paying attention — even bringing in Doc Rivers initially, when Doc had been a successful commentator, could’ve been risky. What struck you about Danny? Brad Stevens: I didn’t meet with him at all until the day I ultimately left. They flew in the morning, July 3, to meet with me, and then they flew out. But I’d talked to Danny on the phone for eight days prior to that. So, the day I was hired was my first time really spending any significant time with him. Before that, I think I shook his hand once in a tournament as I walked by. There was nothing more than, “Hello, nice to meet you.” I think right after Doc left, he called and said I would like to you consider being the coach here, and so we just went back and forth for the better part of eight or nine days. He was at the time, right before or right in the middle of when the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade happened, so he had a lot going on. But we talked pretty much every day in that time frame.
11 mins ago via Eagle Tribune

, Uncategorized

,

Home