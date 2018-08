Ainge is an interesting guy. He thinks outside of the box. The fact he brought you in with nobody paying attention — even bringing in Doc Rivers initially, when Doc had been a successful commentator, could’ve been risky. What struck you about Danny? Brad Stevens: I didn’t meet with him at all until the day I ultimately left. They flew in the morning, July 3, to meet with me, and then they flew out. But I’d talked to Danny on the phone for eight days prior to that. So, the day I was hired was my first time really spending any significant time with him . Before that, I think I shook his hand once in a tournament as I walked by. There was nothing more than, “Hello, nice to meet you.” I think right after Doc left, he called and said I would like to you consider being the coach here, and so we just went back and forth for the better part of eight or nine days. He was at the time, right before or right in the middle of when the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade happened, so he had a lot going on. But we talked pretty much every day in that time frame.