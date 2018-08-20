While there, Collins participated in Basketball Without Borders, helping some of the continent’s best young players with various drills and techniques on how to improve as players. He also participated in Habitat for Humanity and helped build 10 homes for families in South Africa. That trip changed Collins’ view of his life in the United States. “We have a lot more advantages given to us that we take for granted here,” Collins told The Athletic. “I realized that a little bit more when I came back. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things.”
