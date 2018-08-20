The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard/forward Daniel Hamilton and forward Alex Poythress. Poythress’ contract is a two-way contract.
The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard/forward Daniel Hami…
August 20, 2018 | 6:18 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Jarnell Stokes has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, according to sources. Stokes, who was named G-League MVP in 2016, was previously with the Heat during the 2015-16 season.
Joe Vardon: Cavs have about $3 million left of their Kyrie Irving trade exception ($5.8M originally), and likely won’t use it. Sam Dekker ($2.8M) was acquired using the same exception
Monte Poole: To those asking about Pat McCaw’s status with the Warriors: He can sign the qualifying offer ($1.74M) any day. There is no urgency, as the team is not expected to rescind. Meanwhile, Pat has flexibility if another offer develops.
Dwain Price: On avoiding the possible sophomore slump, #Mavs PG @Dennis Smith said: “Just don’t even worry about it. If I do go into a slump, just acknowledge it, keep working and the things will pick up from there.”
According to Foot Locker’s release calendar, the first colorway of the Nike LeBron 16 is scheduled to drop on Sept. 20. Despite King James’ new home in Los Angeles with the Lakers, his 16th signature sneaker will apparently debut in a “Black/University Red” color scheme. There are currently no photos available.
Matt Barnes is gearing up for Baby #3 — his model girlfriend is pregnant … and we’re told they’re both stoked about it! The recently retired NBA star has been dating Anansa Sims — daughter of legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson, as reported by Bossip. Anansa is a pretty famous self-described plus-size model who’s been featured in tons of fashion mags. Sources tell us … Anansa is due in December. As for their relationship, we’re told — “They are both happy and their families and friends are super supportive.” One source close to Matt tells us, “She’s just really sweet and brings out the best in him. It’s a good pairing.”