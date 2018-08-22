USA Today Sports

Jim Paschke: This is how NBA Rookies answered this ques…

1 hour ago via Paschketball
Jim Paschke: This is how NBA Rookies answered this question: Which rookie is the best shooter? 1. Trae Young, Atlanta — 47% 2. Kevin Huerter, Atlanta — 13% Svi Mykhailiuk, L.A. Lakers — 4. Gary Trent Jr., Portland — 9% 5. Grayson Allen, Utah — 6% Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee —

Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 22, 2018 | 12:21 pm EDT Update
August 22, 2018 | 10:28 am EDT Update
Home