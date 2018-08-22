Jim Paschke: This is how NBA Rookies answered this ques…
Jim Paschke: This is how NBA Rookies answered this question: Which rookie is the best shooter? 1. Trae Young, Atlanta — 47% 2. Kevin Huerter, Atlanta — 13% Svi Mykhailiuk, L.A. Lakers — 4. Gary Trent Jr., Portland — 9% 5. Grayson Allen, Utah — 6% Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee —
August 22, 2018 | 12:21 pm EDT Update
Manu Ginobili considering retirement
Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: No final decision yet, but San Antonio’s Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retirement and will meet with coach Gregg Popovich in coming days to discuss future.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly in the Spurs practice facility in preparation for the season, but within almost a month of training camp, he still hasn’t committed to returning for his 17th season.
Rod Beard: In @big3 news, #Power’s Corey Maggette wins MVP and Nancy Lieberman is coach of the year. More importantly, there’s a Best Trash Talker award — and of course, #3HeadedMonsters coach Gary Payton won that.
The San Antonio Spurs and Frost Bank today announced an expanded multi-year marketing partnership that will make the banking, investments, and insurance company the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black. The deal will also include a comprehensive community engagement platform as well as expanded in-arena and digital presences.
A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.