Taurean Prince: And there we have it world 📝@NBA2K @Ronnie2K #NBA2K19
August 23, 2018 | 5:27 am EDT Update
Alessandro Gentile will be in training camp with the Rockets next month, as the player himself revealed on Italian La Stampa. Houston owns the rights of the 25-year-old swingman after acquiring them in a draft night trade in 2014, when Gentile was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 53rd pick.
Fiat Torino is on the market for a new forward considering that Royce White is high unlikely to join the Italian team. One of the name that Torino is considering is Jamil Wilson. The forward has played with Torino in 2016-2017 before moving to the Clippers on a two-way contract.
Austin, 24, is calling from Guangxi, where he is rising to stardom in exile. In his second season there, Austin is averaging 35.1 points per game along with 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals. On a super-sized team, Austin plays small forward, and opponents marvel at his versatility. He attempts seven free throws and—yes—seven threes per game, while shooting 53 percent from the field. But most amazing for the man who supposedly risks his life with significant physical exertion: He logs huge minutes, sometimes playing all 48 in a given night. “I’m in really good shape, which is why it’s really hurtful that people won’t give me an opportunity,” he says. In addition to the NBA, many international teams have been wary of signing Austin so far. “Even after playing these strenuous minutes and working out each day, I’ve had no regression in health. I’m just getting healthier.”
Dr. Liang recalls Austin being shell-shocked at the time. Physically, though, Austin felt good. Dr. Liang had confirmed the NBA’s Marfan diagnosis via genetic testing, but noted that Austin had a “very mild” case. “Isaiah is in a gray zone,” he says. At age 12, when Austin conspicuously stood six feet tall, he was taken to Children’s Minnesota hospital because of his height to check for Marfan Syndrome. He wasn’t genetically tested there, and based on diagnostic criteria (Austin’s history and physical exam), he didn’t qualify. Though he was unusually tall and lanky, Austin didn’t display the disease’s more severe marks, like curvature in the back or low muscle density. He was cleared.
So while Dr. Liang may have given Austin his blessing, the NBA wasn’t willing to do the same. NBA teams had to follow the ruling. Even abroad, teams were passing on Austin, worried about both his health and his lack of pro experience. During that time, Green recalls Austin sinking to a “really dark place.” “When Isaiah was released to go play but nobody wanted to take a risk, he was like, ‘Is this some sick joke?'” Green says. “I’m like, ‘Isaiah, you have to be grateful and have gratitude that you’re even alive.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Just because I’m alive, doesn’t mean I’m living.'”
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t take kindly to Paul George spurning them in free agency this summer. Appearing on Chris Pfaff’s Short Story Long podcast (h/t theScore’s Chris Walder), George said the Lakers were “pissed” they didn’t get a chance to speak with him before he re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “L.A. was pissed at me,” he said. “I didn’t give Magic [Johnson] a [meeting], which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn’t want to prolong it and waste people’s time.”
You said at the end of last season you were focused on adding strength. How is that going? Jayson Tatum: It’s a little tough right now to gain weight super-fast, but I’ve definitely been working out a lot and I’ve noticed I’ve gotten a lot stronger, so I think that’s most important.