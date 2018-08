Kobe also opened up about life at home with his wife Vanessa and their three girls, Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 20 months. He admitted, “Oh, my God, dude, it’s scaring me so much, Natalia’s 15, just got her permit… Palpitations, so hard you might see them through the shirt.” “Gianna is 12,” he went on, “and she’s practicing playing basketball every single day… And then Bianka is going through the ‘I love running through the house naked’ phase…Vanessa will be sitting in the house and she’ll have her diaper on and she’s trying to take it off and she goes, ‘Don’t take it off!’ and [Bianka] goes ‘pshhhh-pshhhh,’ runs… Like, what are you doing? So they’re doing great.”