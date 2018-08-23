“Get out of your comfort zone!” said Chika Takai, a…
“Get out of your comfort zone!” said Chika Takai, a smile lighting up her face as she encouraged Japanese dancers hoping to become NBA and NFL cheerleaders at a workshop held last month in Meguro Ward, Tokyo. The session was organized by Takai, captain of the NBA Atlanta Hawks’ cheerleading squad. Entering her fourth season with the team, she feels more strongly than ever the need to pass on to Japan the skills she has gained from her career in the United States.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
Area high school students in the Tyler Junior College Promise Program will be shooting for scholarships when NBA All-Star and former Apache Jimmy Butler hosts a $100,000 Shootout, Dr. Mike Metke, TJC Chancellor/CEO, announced on Wednesday.
August 23, 2018 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Along with promoting his latest project, “The Punies,” Bryant shared his take on LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers legend said of LeBron’s move, “I think they’re building the team smartly, they’re building strong physical players… What I mean by that is they don’t have players that are one-dimensional… ‘Cause you can’t beat [the] Golden State [Warriors] by playing Golden State-style — just not going to happen.”
Kobe also opened up about life at home with his wife Vanessa and their three girls, Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 20 months. He admitted, “Oh, my God, dude, it’s scaring me so much, Natalia’s 15, just got her permit… Palpitations, so hard you might see them through the shirt.” “Gianna is 12,” he went on, “and she’s practicing playing basketball every single day… And then Bianka is going through the ‘I love running through the house naked’ phase…Vanessa will be sitting in the house and she’ll have her diaper on and she’s trying to take it off and she goes, ‘Don’t take it off!’ and [Bianka] goes ‘pshhhh-pshhhh,’ runs… Like, what are you doing? So they’re doing great.”
BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz is NOT throwing in the towel on Kobe Bryant playing in his league next season — telling TMZ Sports he trusts his source. After Kobe’s rep shot down Jeff’s previous claim that he’d be suiting up for the 2019 season, we saw JK out in NYC … and he made it clear he’s not backing down. “There’s no mix-up. Someone who’s a good source, who I’m not gonna reveal, says he’s gonna play.”
Jeff also said he’s spoken with Jason Terry — who said he WILL play next season. “I’m the source on that one because he told me himself.”
Shane Larkin opens his eyes, sits up and embarks on his own tortured version of “Groundhog Day.” He grabs the remote, clicks on SportsCenter and hops out of bed to wait for his “number.” He is 8 years old, and every morning presents a new set of unpredictable parameters that are purely arbitrary. As he starts to get dressed for school — a ritual that can last a few minutes or sometimes hours, depending on the number for the day — he notices an image of Ray Allen flickering on his television screen. Allen, it seems, hit eight 3-pointers in a game the night before. Suddenly, a sensory message makes a beeline for Shane’s brain and informs him of the number for the day: eight. “And then I know,” Larkin tells ESPN, “that I have to wash my hands eight times.”
Larkin’s condition, later diagnosed as obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, afflicts just 2.3 percent of the population and just 1 out of 100 children. For a little boy who didn’t understand why he was held captive by his own random regimen, it was exhausting, frustrating — and incredibly frightening. “You don’t know what’s going on,” Larkin says. “You see your friends wash their hands once, or not wash them at all, and you say, ‘What’s wrong with me?”’