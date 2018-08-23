Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks plan to sign Vince Carter to…
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks plan to sign Vince Carter tomorrow. Last of the offseason agreements.
August 23, 2018 | 5:43 pm EDT Update
Jovica Antonic, who is the assistant of Serbia’s head coach, Sasa Djordjevic, talked to the Serbian newspaper “Novosti” and confirmed that Nikola Jokic will not play for the national team in the World Cup Qualifiers in September. “We cannot count on Nikola Jokic to join us for the Qualifiers. However, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica will be available for both matches,” Antonic said.
Jovica Antonic: “We hope Teodosic and Marjanovic will play for us. That’s why we have so many players in the roster in order to avoid any unpleasant situations.”
Tommy Beer: Knicks are celebrating “Latvian Heritage Night” at Madison Square Garden on February 24th, one week after the All-Star break. Safe to assume Kristaps Porzingis will make sure he’s available to play in that game.
When you consider that only 30 percent of coaches and 20 percent of general managers in the NBA are people of color, it’s not a stretch to conclude that conflicts will occasionally arise between an African-American player and a front-office member who looks nothing like him and, as far as the player is concerned, can’t possibly understand where he is coming from. “There’s some truth to that,” Marcus says.
DeMar DeRozan, who has talked openly about his depression, says he developed a false persona of “invincibility” to protect himself from the volatility in urban Compton, California, where he grew up. That aura of invincibility paired nicely with his athletic endeavors, as coaches crave confident players. “If you grow up in the inner city, you have to walk a certain way, and you have to talk a certain way,” DeRozan says. “If a guy walks past you, you gotta make sure you don’t show any type of weakness, so they won’t mess with you.”
“People don’t understand what these guys in the African-American community go through,” longtime agent Aaron Goodwin says. “It’s so hard for them to separate themselves from the people they grew up with. It leads to withdrawal, anxiety. There’s guilt about turning their backs on people they care about but who aren’t good influences in their lives. There’s this pressure of, ‘I have to succeed because so many people are counting on me.’ And then there’s all the people with their hands out because everyone wants money.”
Kobe Bryant is hoping to help children who may feel anxious or discouraged while participating in new activities through a new, scripted podcast series, “The Punies.” The show, developed by Bryant’s Granity Studios along with Cadence 13, will premiere on Apple’s Podcast app, Google Play, Spotify and other streaming platforms on August 25.
Directed by Bryant himself, the up to 15-minute episodes follow character “Puny” Pete, as he navigates a variety of activities — each with their own unique obstacle and solution — with his group of diverse friends. Through Pete’s experiences, the show illustrates life lessons, including how to constructively respond to failure and work together as a team. The episodes are also filled with upbeat music, humorous commentary and even fictional commercials, mimicking sports radio.