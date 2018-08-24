Jeter had been thinking about putting a basketball clin…
Jeter had been thinking about putting a basketball clinic together connecting the top kids from Los Angeles with current and former professional basketball players in the NBA and overseas. That kid’s question prompted Jeter to join forces with NBA free-agent guard Bobby Brown and renowned basketball trainer Rico Hines to start the invitation-only Los Angeles Basketball Skills Clinic, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at an undisclosed location. Jeter said the clinic will include 60 top high school boys, about 10 of the top high school girls, and local college players. They will get basketball training and mentoring from pro players with ties to Los Angeles. NBA All-Stars Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and Paul George are expected to attend, and possibly James Harden, Jeter said. Other current NBA players include former Los Angeles Clippers players Chris Paul and Zach Randolph, the L.A.-area native Holiday brothers (Jrue, Justin and Aaron), Tyson Chandler, Brandon Jennings, Delon Wright, Allen Crabbe, Jordan Bell, Solomon Hill, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tony Snell, Dewayne Dedmon and Chimezie Metu.
August 24, 2018 | 1:42 pm EDT Update
What was the reason behind signing with the Wolves? There were obviously some other teams who were interested as well. James Nunnally: “I felt like this was a great fit and learning from a defensive-minded coach, a rising team in the West. They had some ups and downs last year, a couple of injuries. I feel like they could have been higher seeded. I feel like a picked a good place. The need for outside shooting kind of led us to each other.”
The 3-and-D phrase in the NBA it might be overused, but it seems like you play and just looking at your percentages from last year, is that something you think you can bring to the team? James Nunnally: “I don’t think I’ve played like that throughout my whole career, but the last two years, I was on a pretty big team in Europe and that was my role on that team to guard the best players and basically knock down the open shots. Get open, create space and knock down shots. I feel like I can definitely help in that aspect.”
Have you talked with Coach Thibodeau about what your role could possibly be? James Nunnally: “Yeah, we had a little chat. I know what my role is going to be. It’s going to be 3-and-D and just try to be a spark anywhere I can be and do something that’s not being done.”
Jordan Schultz: Here’s Blake Griffin on the benefits of therapy and why there is a misconception attached to it. #PullUpPod @CJ McCollum
August 24, 2018 | 12:45 pm EDT Update
Bill Simmons: “Were you worried Marcus Smart was gonna leave [in free agency this summer]?” Jayson Tatum: “Anything’s possible in the NBA, but I knew we wanted him and I knew he wants to be a Celtic, and it’s where he belongs. I can’t see Smart in any other uniform right now.” BS: “Did you text him and say, ‘Don’t go’? Tatum: “Nah, I didn’t wanna pressure him. But he knew that I wanted him to stay, and everyone on the team, we need him.”
Jayson Tatum: “The guy I was really close to [growing up] was [Bradley Beal], because me and Brad are only five or six years apart. When he was in 12th grade – we went to the same school, so my middle school was connected to his high school. He used to take me home every day after school, because we would shoot around after he would practice. And even after he got drafted, he would come home in the summertime and he would pick me up every day in the summer, take me to the gym, we’d work out, we’d go play the game, we’d go back and work out again, and he’d drop me back off at home. Sometimes I would even stay over at his house. Brad’s like my big brother.”
Jayson Tatum: “For young guys, obviously we’re in the NBA, but we still kinda look up to a lot of guys that are older than us.” Simmons: “Your guy was LeBron, right? As a kid?” Tatum: “No, my favorite player was Kobe.” Simmons: “Oh, so when he did the Detail [episode] on you, that was a big deal.” Tatum: “Yeah, I watched it like 70 times. That was my favorite player ever. But LeBron was one of them, Carmelo, Paul George, KD. Guys that just play the wing position.”