Jayson Tatum: “The guy I was really close to [growing up] was [Bradley Beal], because me and Brad are only five or six years apart. When he was in 12th grade – we went to the same school, so my middle school was connected to his high school. He used to take me home every day after school, because we would shoot around after he would practice. And even after he got drafted, he would come home in the summertime and he would pick me up every day in the summer, take me to the gym, we’d work out, we’d go play the game, we’d go back and work out again, and he’d drop me back off at home. Sometimes I would even stay over at his house. Brad’s like my big brother.”