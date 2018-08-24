USA Today Sports

August 24, 2018 | 3:33 pm EDT Update
August 24, 2018 | 1:42 pm EDT Update
What was the reason behind signing with the Wolves? There were obviously some other teams who were interested as well. James Nunnally: “I felt like this was a great fit and learning from a defensive-minded coach, a rising team in the West. They had some ups and downs last year, a couple of injuries. I feel like they could have been higher seeded. I feel like a picked a good place. The need for outside shooting kind of led us to each other.”
via NBA.com

The 3-and-D phrase in the NBA it might be overused, but it seems like you play and just looking at your percentages from last year, is that something you think you can bring to the team? James Nunnally: “I don’t think I’ve played like that throughout my whole career, but the last two years, I was on a pretty big team in Europe and that was my role on that team to guard the best players and basically knock down the open shots. Get open, create space and knock down shots. I feel like I can definitely help in that aspect.”
via NBA.com

