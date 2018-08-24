Tim Reynolds: Vince Carter’s signing with the Hawks b…
Tim Reynolds: Vince Carter’s signing with the Hawks became official today. Since he was drafted, there have been 1,888 players in and out of the NBA.
August 24, 2018 | 3:33 pm EDT Update
Bleacher Report: Jimmy Butler’s open to the idea of moving on from the Timberwolves to play alongside LeBron in LA, per @EricPincus
B/R Kicks: The sneaker legacy of @KobeBryant throughout the basketball world today 🐍 pic.twitter.com/LvpnfGPUkI
August 24, 2018 | 1:42 pm EDT Update
What was the reason behind signing with the Wolves? There were obviously some other teams who were interested as well. James Nunnally: “I felt like this was a great fit and learning from a defensive-minded coach, a rising team in the West. They had some ups and downs last year, a couple of injuries. I feel like they could have been higher seeded. I feel like a picked a good place. The need for outside shooting kind of led us to each other.”
The 3-and-D phrase in the NBA it might be overused, but it seems like you play and just looking at your percentages from last year, is that something you think you can bring to the team? James Nunnally: “I don’t think I’ve played like that throughout my whole career, but the last two years, I was on a pretty big team in Europe and that was my role on that team to guard the best players and basically knock down the open shots. Get open, create space and knock down shots. I feel like I can definitely help in that aspect.”
Have you talked with Coach Thibodeau about what your role could possibly be? James Nunnally: “Yeah, we had a little chat. I know what my role is going to be. It’s going to be 3-and-D and just try to be a spark anywhere I can be and do something that’s not being done.”