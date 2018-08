The 3-and-D phrase in the NBA it might be overused, but it seems like you play and just looking at your percentages from last year, is that something you think you can bring to the team? James Nunnally: “I don’t think I’ve played like that throughout my whole career, but the last two years, I was on a pretty big team in Europe and that was my role on that team to guard the best players and basically knock down the open shots. Get open, create space and knock down shots. I feel like I can definitely help in that aspect.”