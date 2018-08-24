Brett Ledbetter, a renowned author and speaker, has made a living helping people to overcome the fear of failure, separate the athlete from the person, and identify valuable character traits to promote success. Young says Ledbetter was a “lifesaver” during his lone roller-coaster season in Oklahoma. “I’m very aware of the mental health challenges [ahead of me],” Young says. “I understand there will be a lot on my plate, like there has been for DeMar [DeRozan].”
Brett Ledbetter, a renowned author and speaker, has mad…
August 24, 2018 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Definitively shutting down any and all rumors of him returning to play basketball, Kobe Bryant sat down for an interview on the Rich Eisen Show to reveal that he will “never come back to the game.” He didn’t mince his words during the interview, making sure everyone gets the idea. “I’m here to show people we (athletes) can do much more than that,” he said.
Explaining why he doesn’t plan on ever returning to basketball, he said, “When I retired, everybody was saying, ‘He’s too competitive. He’s not going to know what to do with himself. He’s going to have to come back.’ I took that as a personal challenge of them thinking I’m this one-dimensional person. That all I know is to dribble the ball, shoot the ball, play basketball and compete at that level.”
Jayson Tatum is beloved in Boston after a successful rookie season. Celtics fans are all in on the versatile wing and Tatum is loving his new home. But this wasn’t always the case for Tatum. He admitted on the Bill Simmons Podcast that he didn’t always like Boston. “Tatum: I used to hate Boston. Simmons: Yeah, well, we need to fix that. Tatum: No, I love Boston now.”
Ainge has spent years learning to detect red flags of mental health concerns, which include players being habitually late or missing practice. Instead of suspending players or fining them large sums of money, Ainge requires they attend mandatory sessions with a mental health professional of their choice. “But to be honest,” the Celtics president of basketball operations says, “I haven’t had much success sending someone to counseling who doesn’t want to do it willingly.”
“The joke around the league was teams historically had a team psychologist, but we call him the shooting coach,” Silver says. “If a player was having trouble dealing with stress that was impacting his play, they would readily accept help from the shooting coach, but if you called him a team psychologist, the reaction was, ‘Hey, not me. I don’t need a doctor.'”
Silver applauds players who have found the strength to tell their story, but he emphasizes his focus is getting the players help, not convincing them to come forward. “If a player were to say to me, ‘Guarantee me this won’t have an impact on my [free-agency] signing,’ I’m not in a position to say that it won’t,” Silver says. “It’s not an illusion to say there’s a stigma attached to this. There are still very real issues around disclosure.”
Michelle Beadle will leave ESPN’s morning show Get Up at the end of the month; she and NBA Countdown are returning to Los Angeles. She will be replaced on Get Up by a rotating cast of Maria Taylor, Laura Rutledge, Jen Lada, and Dianna Russini, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the news.