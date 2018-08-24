USA Today Sports

Brett Ledbetter, a renowned author and speaker, has made a living helping people to overcome the fear of failure, separate the athlete from the person, and identify valuable character traits to promote success. Young says Ledbetter was a “lifesaver” during his lone roller-coaster season in Oklahoma. “I’m very aware of the mental health challenges [ahead of me],” Young says. “I understand there will be a lot on my plate, like there has been for DeMar [DeRozan].”

Ainge has spent years learning to detect red flags of mental health concerns, which include players being habitually late or missing practice. Instead of suspending players or fining them large sums of money, Ainge requires they attend mandatory sessions with a mental health professional of their choice. “But to be honest,” the Celtics president of basketball operations says, “I haven’t had much success sending someone to counseling who doesn’t want to do it willingly.”
Silver applauds players who have found the strength to tell their story, but he emphasizes his focus is getting the players help, not convincing them to come forward. “If a player were to say to me, ‘Guarantee me this won’t have an impact on my [free-agency] signing,’ I’m not in a position to say that it won’t,” Silver says. “It’s not an illusion to say there’s a stigma attached to this. There are still very real issues around disclosure.”
