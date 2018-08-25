Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as “Vinsanity,” still lives inside him. It’s just different now that he’s been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. “Yeah, I’m still the same person,” said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. “My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it’s limited. You just don’t get to see it as much, but it’s the same guy.”
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight r…
August 24, 2018 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Ty Lawson and Tyrone Wallace worked out for the New Orleans Pelicans this week, according to sources.
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement. “I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel,” he said with a grin. “It’s like, `You’re old and you’re playing against guys half your age. You shouldn’t be out here.’ But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I’m able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself.”
He’s already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. “I have a fear of when it’s over not being prepared for the next phase,” Carter said. “Now that I’m nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I’m ready for the next phase.”
Isaiah Thomas discussed his role with Denver and his expectations for next season during an interview at the KSE Partner Summit on Friday. “I’m here to help,” Thomas said (via Nuggets.com). “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m here to win. It’s a long season of 82 games — plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.”
August 24, 2018 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Definitively shutting down any and all rumors of him returning to play basketball, Kobe Bryant sat down for an interview on the Rich Eisen Show to reveal that he will “never come back to the game.” He didn’t mince his words during the interview, making sure everyone gets the idea. “I’m here to show people we (athletes) can do much more than that,” he said.
Explaining why he doesn’t plan on ever returning to basketball, he said, “When I retired, everybody was saying, ‘He’s too competitive. He’s not going to know what to do with himself. He’s going to have to come back.’ I took that as a personal challenge of them thinking I’m this one-dimensional person. That all I know is to dribble the ball, shoot the ball, play basketball and compete at that level.”
Jayson Tatum is beloved in Boston after a successful rookie season. Celtics fans are all in on the versatile wing and Tatum is loving his new home. But this wasn’t always the case for Tatum. He admitted on the Bill Simmons Podcast that he didn’t always like Boston. “Tatum: I used to hate Boston. Simmons: Yeah, well, we need to fix that. Tatum: No, I love Boston now.”