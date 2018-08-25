USA Today Sports

Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight r…

53 mins ago via ESPN
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as “Vinsanity,” still lives inside him. It’s just different now that he’s been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. “Yeah, I’m still the same person,” said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. “My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it’s limited. You just don’t get to see it as much, but it’s the same guy.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 24, 2018 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement. “I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel,” he said with a grin. “It’s like, `You’re old and you’re playing against guys half your age. You shouldn’t be out here.’ But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I’m able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself.”
53 mins ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

,

He’s already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. “I have a fear of when it’s over not being prepared for the next phase,” Carter said. “Now that I’m nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I’m ready for the next phase.”
53 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Vince Carter Retirement?
August 24, 2018 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Home