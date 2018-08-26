Trae Young: Always Good To Reunite with Family🙏🏽💯 BOOMER!!!
August 25, 2018 | 9:43 pm EDT Update
The Athletic: How comfortable are you using your size? It’s such an advantage for you, but just because you have it doesn’t mean you necessarily know how to use it. It seems like you’ve kind of figured that out. What’s the next level for you? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Because I’m so tall for a point guard, I obviously understand how to use the size. But the next thing is still playing low. Guards at this level are obviously faster and stronger and will get underneath me to make it difficult. So playing low and playing at their level will help me.
The Athletic: You’re still so young and you’re probably going to put on at least 10-15 pounds of muscle over the next few years. You have a 7-foot wingspan — that’s bigger than a lot of small forwards. Do you think you’ll eventually be able to defend 2s, 3s and possibly even 4s? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Right now I can guard a 2. Most 2s. Some 2s are really strong. 3s? Eh. Really in the NBA it’s a lot of switching, so I feel like I can guard them. 4s is where it gets a little tough because guys are stronger and taller. I feel like 1 through 3 I can definitely guard right now pretty well. But I still need to put on weight.
The Athletic: Are there any athletes or celebrities that you’ve been influenced by or admire style-wise? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: I wouldn’t say influenced. I like Russell Westbrook’s style because he does his own thing and it’s original. That’s the biggest thing with fashion: Just be yourself and express yourself through your clothes. That’s exactly what he does.
Adam Wexler: Chris Paul talking about Carmelo Anthony joining the team. “I’m not only happy for our team, but I’m happy for him. We’re excited to get to work, see how we put this thing together.”
August 25, 2018 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
Now it appears all might be not be as it appears with Robinson’s immediate future, with Heat President Pat Riley providing insight on the 3-point specialist’s plans in advance of training camp. “I’m really proud in the fact that Duncan Robinson has been invited to play in the international series,” Riley said of the September window for World Cup qualifying, “but he decided to stay here because he wanted to make our team, he wants to force us into giving him a real contract.”