Trae Young: Thank You Manu... SALUTE💯
August 27, 2018 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni on Manu Ginobili who announced he’s retiring: “He was simply a winner. A sure first ballot Hall of Fame player. Remarkable person and player.”
LaMarcus Aldridge: I competed against you for 9 years. I sat through countless pregame meetings discussing how not to let you go to your left hand because when you do, you’re impossible to stop! Then, I became your teammate and got to witness first hand how you bring way more value to a team than pic.twitter.com/JJYbvXNToE
Tom Orsborn: Marco Belinelli on Manu: “An unbelievable player, but most importantly, an unbelievable person outside of the court.” is.gd/zH3t1q
August 27, 2018 | 2:52 pm EDT Update
Jay King: Damn. Basketball will miss Manu a whole heap. Not sure anyone has ever played the game with his mixture of flair, daring and cutthroat competitiveness.
RJ Marquez: #Spurs press release on today’s retirement announcement by Manu Ginobili after 16 seasons in San Antonio #KSATnews #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/EHV7A5XFIm
Shams Charania: Statement from Ginobili’s agents Herb Rudoy and Luciano Capicchioni: “It has been our great pleasure to represent Manu. He has not only been an outstanding player, he has also been one of the finest men we have known….”