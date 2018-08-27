USA Today Sports

When the emotions are taken out of it, when DeRozan is able to cast his gaze to future and not the past, Carter expects him to flourish in San Antonio. He will be playing for one of the league’s best coaches in a system that will cater to his strengths. In the end, Carter thinks, DeRozan will be just fine. “It’s scary. As hurt as he should be and he’s allowed to be, I think it’s an awesome opportunity for him,” Carter said. “It’s not all the time where a situation happens like this and a player like DeMar goes to a team like the Spurs.”

Working in media has helped Carter become more candid over the years, and the former Raptor didn’t mince words when asked about Masai Ujiri’s decision to trade longtime franchise pillar DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio for disgruntled Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. “We all look at it like DeMar has done so many great things there, which he has,” Carter said. “He deserves to finish his career there, especially if he wanted to, like we all know he did. It’s just one of those things where the organization, I guess they saw it different. They wanted to take advantage of an opportunity and who knows if it works or not? If it works, everybody forgets about it. If it doesn’t, it blows up in their face. I think that’s how these things work, and it’s an unfortunate situation.”
