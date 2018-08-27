Working in media has helped Carter become more candid o…
Working in media has helped Carter become more candid over the years, and the former Raptor didn’t mince words when asked about Masai Ujiri’s decision to trade longtime franchise pillar DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio for disgruntled Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. “We all look at it like DeMar has done so many great things there, which he has,” Carter said. “He deserves to finish his career there, especially if he wanted to, like we all know he did. It’s just one of those things where the organization, I guess they saw it different. They wanted to take advantage of an opportunity and who knows if it works or not? If it works, everybody forgets about it. If it doesn’t, it blows up in their face. I think that’s how these things work, and it’s an unfortunate situation.”
August 27, 2018 | 6:32 pm EDT Update
Spurs sign Quincy Pondexter
Chris Haynes: Free agent wing Quincy Pondexter has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell ESPN.
Rod Beard: #Michigan Jalen Rose on possible Fab Five reunion: “Nov. 3 is a huge date as an icebreaker once (Chris Webber) goes to campus and he’s celebrated by the fans and he gets a chance to be welcomed by Jim Harbaugh. That’s going to be a catalyst for what could happen going forward.”