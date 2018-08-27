Justin Anderson: Thank you @Manu Ginobili for all you’ve done for the game! Cold-blooded #Lefty playmaker! #HOF
August 27, 2018 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will return to Boston next week and are expected to join their teammates in informal workouts as Celtics players begin pickup play in advance of the start of training camp in late September.
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told ESPN on Monday that both Irving (knee) and Hayward (ankle) appear at full health and are ready for the new season. “I don’t want to hype it up too much, but I’m saying that, if our training camp were starting today, that they would be here today going full speed,” Ainge said. “It’s not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month so they are sort of pacing themselves. They’re playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [on Sept. 26].”
“They’ll both be here within the next week or so, by the time Labor Day is over, they will all be playing 5-on-5,” Ainge said. “I think it’s just a matter of, if they’re not playing 5-on-5 now, then it’s only because they want it more of a controlled environment, I guess. They’re doing everything — dunking the basketball off both legs and playing 1-on-1 live and jumping and cutting and defending. I’m excited for them.”
Marcin Gortat: Amazing carrier @Manu Ginobili ! Being 57th pick in the draft ….. and won 4 rings😳 respect! Incredible role model. Have a great time with ur family and friends. Wake up whatever time u want:))) …. and go for short holidays in December or January 😂😂🔥🔥🔥!
Malika Andrews: Mark Thomsen, Sterling Brown’s attorney, will address reporters tomorrow. In a Friday night court filing, the Milwaukee city attorney said, “The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions.”
“It was a disappointing season, but at the same time, individually, I got to accomplish a lot,” Walker said. “But, you know there is always another season. I’m working hard this summer, and my teammates are working hard to become better and not to go through what we went through last season,” he added. “We will be alright.”