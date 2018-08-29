The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and State Farm announ…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and State Farm announced a 20-year collaboration that will benefit the Atlanta metropolitan area aimed at building stronger communities through mentorship, volunteerism and the principle of being a good neighbor. A nationally-renowned company and one of Georgia’s top employers, State Farm will join forces with the Hawks, displaying their iconic red logo and marks atop and throughout the best sports and live entertainment venue in Atlanta – the new State Farm Arena – and building new community engagement programs and philanthropic initiatives. “This decision symbolizes our pledge to making a difference in communities, building our brand locally and nationally, and ultimately growing State Farm,” said State Farm Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord. “The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club is well known for giving back in this community. Along with our Neighborhood of Good initiative, we’ll have new opportunities to invest in the local community.”
August 29, 2018 | 11:29 am EDT Update
Hawks sell arena naming rights for $175 million
The Hawks and State Farm have reached an agreement on new Philips Arena naming rights. The news was first reported by Channel 2 Action News and later confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The deal reportedly is for 20 years and worth $175 million for State Farm Arena. The terms were the same that Philips held with the franchise which was set to expire next year.
Scott Kushner: The #Pelicans have explored a series of point guards this month, hoping to add depth at the position. League sources said the following have come through (or are still in NO working out): Ty Lawson, Darius Morris, Tyrone Wallace and Erick Green.
The 51-year-old coach begins some mornings as early as 4 or 5 a.m. “It varies, especially with the season up and down,” Atkinson said. “We get in at 3 a.m. from a flight. That’s been a little bit of a struggle because sleep science is like … I try to ignore those articles. But I am, as I’m getting a little older, being a little more conscious of that. I think when I was younger I was on four or five hours of sleep a night with no problem on a back-to-back, get in at 3 a.m. and wake up at 7 a.m. I’ve curtailed that a little.”
Asked about being an NBA head coach, Atkinson replied with a laugh, “It can be lonely. It’s lonely in the sense that, when you’re not an assistant you almost become like the principal. The teachers don’t want to talk to you. You’re not part of the inside jokes anymore. It’s a credit to our staff, and I was the same way, they have such respect for the position that you don’t want to mess with it. I miss that a little bit. It’s lonely. It’s more lonely than being an assistant. That’s a big one. I don’t think people realize that.”
August 29, 2018 | 11:04 am EDT Update
Teodosic, Marjanovic won't play World Cup qualifiers
L.A. Clippers guard Milos Teodosic and center Boban Marjanovic won’t join the Serbian national team for the first two games of Round 2 of the World Cup Qualifiers, held in September. Per Serbian website Novosti, Serbia head coach Sasha Djordjevic won’t include either Teodosic and Marjanovic in the roster for the matches vs. Greece (September 13) and Estonia (September 16), following discussions with Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank.
Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced that the team has signed guard-forward Anthony Brown. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brown spent last season on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in one NBA contest. In 45 games (43 starts) with Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, Brown posted averages of 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 37.7 minutes per game. He shot .459 from the field, .404 from three-point range (5.4 attempts per game) and .794 from the free-throw line.