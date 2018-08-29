Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced that the team has signed guard-forward Anthony Brown.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brown spent last season on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in one NBA contest. In 45 games (43 starts) with Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, Brown posted averages of 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 37.7 minutes per game. He shot .459 from the field, .404 from three-point range (5.4 attempts per game) and .794 from the free-throw line.