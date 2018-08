Stephen Curry’s younger sister, Sydel, got married this week, and the Golden State Warriors star made sure to give his sibling a gift. … It wasn’t fancy dishware. It wasn’t a bottle of wine. It wasn’t even Warriors-related. It was an entire locker room. Elon University’s women’s volleyball locker room, to be exact — the same one Sydel once used while playing for the school. Once known only as the “Elon Women’s Volleyball Locker Room,” it is now named after Sydel Curry, thanks to some string-pulling — and perhaps a few dollars — from Steph and Co.