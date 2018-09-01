Adam Johnson: The RGV Vipers and Erie BayHawks have agreed to a trade according to league sources: Erie receives: player rights to RJ Hunter. RGV receives: player rights to Jonathan Gibson, 4th rd draft pick. Feeling is Atlanta will offer exhibit 10 deal to Hunter.
Legendary Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O’Neal is heading back down to the Staples Center area for one last run at glory, this time with a restaurant at L.A. Live that might be called Shaquille’s.
Former NBA star Isiah Thomas eulogized Aretha Franklin as someone who offered her advice and friendship and someone who “shifted the universe.” He laughed that in the week since Franklin died, her music is being sung everywhere, forcing people in restaurants to stop eating and spontaneously dance.
Thomas recalled how, as a young man, Franklin’s music soothed his mother when the family faced challenges, and later smiled when the soul icon would attend his Detroit Pistons games and sit near his mom. Said Thomas: “She found a way to inspire all of us with hope, love and dreams through her music. Her voice found a way to help this nation soothe and deal with its troubled past.”
August 31, 2018 | 7:07 pm EDT Update
“I’m excited. Can’t wait,” said Doncic, adding that he got a place to live in Dallas shortly after his introductory news conference on June 22. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle planned to travel to Slovenia to spend personal time and some on-court work with Doncic, but a family matter caused Carlisle to cancel. “We will get to work now, when I get to Dallas,” Doncic said.
Doncic said he got plenty of rest in Croatia and recently ramped up his basketball activities, including several hours of training one day last week with Warriors star Steph Curry. And where did that take place? “That was in San Francisco,” Doncic said. “Oh, yeah. I forgot to mention I was there.”