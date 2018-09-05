USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey looks forward to his official debut with the Greek national team in September’s World Cup Qualifiers with quite the anticipation. “It feels good to be back. It feels good to back with the guys and getting ready for the practice games in Paris. I definitely feel a little tired and try to adjust but it feels good to be back and represent Greece,” Dorsey told Eurohoops.

September 5, 2018 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
