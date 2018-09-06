Lloyd Pierce: “Sure, on Sept. 7, the Hall of Fame will recognize Nash the player, and rightfully so. Whether you look back at his two MVP seasons, leading the first-ranked offense in the NBA for nine straight years or finishing his career with the third-most assists in NBA history, he is more than deserving of a first-ballot Hall of Fame honor. However, I’m most honored to know that the Hall of Fame is inducting one of the best teammates I have ever seen. They are welcoming one of the greatest coaches on the floor we have ever witnessed. More importantly, they are inducting a Hall of Fame person. Congrats to my teammate, my ‘coach,’ but more importantly, my friend.”
