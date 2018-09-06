USA Today Sports

Lloyd Pierce: "A do-it-all kinda guy, Nash was just dif…

56 mins ago via The Undefeated
Lloyd Pierce: “A do-it-all kinda guy, Nash was just different. He just has an eternal desire to help others better themselves, himself included. And he was much more in tune with his professional approach of what he wanted to be and how to attain it than the rest of us back then! As an NBA player, you saw all of that come to fruition. But it was his philanthropic side that was amazing to watch take off too. I had a run of nine straight years of supporting the Steve Nash Foundation’s annual event ‘The Showdown’ in NYC. He has since shown dedication to his soccer event by creating another, Charity Shield, which is open to any soccer fan who wants to just come and play. He has trained kids individually in L.A. — get this — just because!”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 6, 2018 | 5:05 pm EDT Update
Lillard, who met with Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen during the season, was asked how he feels about the future and the idea of being a Blazer for life? “That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer,” Lillard told The Athletic at the NBA 2K launch in New York. “Not a lot of guys get to play for one organization for their entire career. Obviously, I love playing for the Blazers. I love living in the city. I feel like I’ve established a connection with the people and the culture of the city just as much as I’ve done on the basketball court, so that’s important. But, as we know, it’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that. But to be a lifetime Blazer, that would be great. I’m all on board for it.”
56 mins ago via The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Can Lillard and McCollum lead Portland over the hump in the West? “I think as far as me and CJ, our friendship is so strong that it allows us to play really well together on the court, and we get our job done every night,” Lillard replied. “But when you talk about winning the championship and competing in the playoffs against teams like Golden State, Houston and San Antonio and all those guys, it’s a group effort. We’ve all got to be able to count on each other to compete at that level. Our team, we’ve got a lot of guys that care and a lot of guys that work hard. We’ve just got to keep improving.”
56 mins ago via The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Lillard-McCollum Dynamic
Through his first two years in the league, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been hedging forward at a promising pace toward developing into a young star in the league. Ingram has continued that to push ahead on that path over the offseason with his increased work in the offseason on his game and overall body. During a recent interview with the Lakers Film Room Podcast, trainer Micah Lancaster of I’m Possible Training voiced that the 20-year-old has been working with him to become a well-rounded player in all facets of his game.
56 mins ago via The Sports Daily

Uncategorized

,

Brandon Ingram trainer Micah Lancaster: “What I like about Brandon is that he wants to improve every facet of his game. I haven’t gotten the inkling that he’s trying to be role-focused. He really is trying to improve anything he can possibly improve. For him, it’s becoming a multi-faceted player that doesn’t have any weaknesses, and so that’s just really nice about Brandon. He wants to improve his ball handling. He wants to improve his shooting. He wants to improve his finishing. He wants to be able to do everything.”
56 mins ago via SoundCloud

Uncategorized

,

Lloyd Pierce: “Now, I’m defending this dude from Canada with the flattop every day in practice. And his crossover game is nice! He shot 3s off the dribble effortlessly, threw the best lobs and had more swag than any player I’ve ever played with. And he backed it up. Something was just unreal about him. This guy is from British Columbia? Really? And he likes Nas’ new album, Illmatic? I had never known a white guy from Canada with swag and mad hoop skills, and who was into hip-hop … until I met [Steve Nash]!”
56 mins ago via The Undefeated

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lloyd Pierce: “Sure, on Sept. 7, the Hall of Fame will recognize Nash the player, and rightfully so. Whether you look back at his two MVP seasons, leading the first-ranked offense in the NBA for nine straight years or finishing his career with the third-most assists in NBA history, he is more than deserving of a first-ballot Hall of Fame honor. However, I’m most honored to know that the Hall of Fame is inducting one of the best teammates I have ever seen. They are welcoming one of the greatest coaches on the floor we have ever witnessed. More importantly, they are inducting a Hall of Fame person. Congrats to my teammate, my ‘coach,’ but more importantly, my friend.”
56 mins ago via The Undefeated

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home