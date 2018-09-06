Lloyd Pierce: “A do-it-all kinda guy, Nash was just different. He just has an eternal desire to help others better themselves, himself included. And he was much more in tune with his professional approach of what he wanted to be and how to attain it than the rest of us back then! As an NBA player, you saw all of that come to fruition. But it was his philanthropic side that was amazing to watch take off too. I had a run of nine straight years of supporting the Steve Nash Foundation’s annual event ‘The Showdown’ in NYC. He has since shown dedication to his soccer event by creating another, Charity Shield, which is open to any soccer fan who wants to just come and play. He has trained kids individually in L.A. — get this — just because!”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day