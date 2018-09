In that respect, the Magic captured two Eastern Conference crowns, five division titles and won at least 50 games seven times during DeVos’ ownership. Twice, the Magic came close to winning a championship for Central Florida, losing in the NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion in 1995 and 2009. Martins said being unable to secure a championship for DeVos will always be one of his greatest disappointments professionally. “My biggest regret today is that we didn’t bring him an NBA championship,’’ said the Magic CEO, who had known and worked with DeVos for the past 27 years. “We’ve said for years that we’ve got to get this done before he left us and that is the unfinished business, unfortunately. He wanted (an NBA championship) badly, but it’s not like he walked around saying it to everyone, `I’ve got to get an NBA championship; I want a NBA championship.’ You knew it from his actions and you knew it from the resources that he brought to the organization and you knew it from the way that he encouraged everyone.’’