Jerry Zgoda: Veteran center Cole Aldrich says tonight he has signed to go to camp with Atlanta. When he was waived by the Wolves in June, he had some hope he’d still be back with his hometown team this season.
September 6, 2018 | 10:20 pm EDT Update
Just as they had done numerous times before, past and present NBA players such as Shaquille O’Neal, Jameer Nelson and others, reached out to Magic CEO Alex Martins concerning Mr. DeVos. On Thursday, several contacted Martins and Magic leaders to pass along their condolences and fond memories about a man they considered to be, “the best owner in the NBA.’’ “You’d be amazed at how many players and former players I’ve already heard from today, including Shaq and Jameer and several others,’’ said Martins after announcing that DeVos – the Magic’s owner since 1991 – had died at his home in Ada, Mich.
In that respect, the Magic captured two Eastern Conference crowns, five division titles and won at least 50 games seven times during DeVos’ ownership. Twice, the Magic came close to winning a championship for Central Florida, losing in the NBA Finals in heartbreaking fashion in 1995 and 2009. Martins said being unable to secure a championship for DeVos will always be one of his greatest disappointments professionally. “My biggest regret today is that we didn’t bring him an NBA championship,’’ said the Magic CEO, who had known and worked with DeVos for the past 27 years. “We’ve said for years that we’ve got to get this done before he left us and that is the unfinished business, unfortunately. He wanted (an NBA championship) badly, but it’s not like he walked around saying it to everyone, `I’ve got to get an NBA championship; I want a NBA championship.’ You knew it from his actions and you knew it from the resources that he brought to the organization and you knew it from the way that he encouraged everyone.’’
Despite being confined to a wheelchair much of the past two years, he attended approximately 20 home games while rooting on the team from his customary seat along the baseline near the Magic bench. Before and after games, he’d show his support to the team’s players and coaches in the best way he knew how – through genuine, heart-felt words of encouragement. “He was in that locker room every night that he was here in the building. And he’d go around to every single player in that locker room – before and after the game – encouraging them before the game and shaking their hands afterwards even after a loss and telling them, `That’s OK, you gave it your best,’’’ Martins recalled. “That’s what who he was. He did want to win a championship and we wanted to win a championship for him. I’d say my biggest regret today is that we didn’t win a championship before he left us.’’