Ben Stinar: Per source: Kaiser Gates (@Kaisergates) worked out for the Atlanta Hawks yesterday. The former @XavierMBB star was on the Chicago Bulls summer league team after participating in the @ProBBallCombine.
Damian Lillard a Trail Blazer for life?
Lillard, who met with Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen during the season, was asked how he feels about the future and the idea of being a Blazer for life? “That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer,” Lillard told The Athletic at the NBA 2K launch in New York. “Not a lot of guys get to play for one organization for their entire career. Obviously, I love playing for the Blazers. I love living in the city. I feel like I’ve established a connection with the people and the culture of the city just as much as I’ve done on the basketball court, so that’s important. But, as we know, it’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that. But to be a lifetime Blazer, that would be great. I’m all on board for it.”
One name that’s flown under the radar to a large extent — despite a seamless fit and connections to the Lakers organization — is Klay Thompson, and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN says his name has come up with those she’s spoken to in an appearance on “ESPNLA Mornings with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis”: “In terms of who they target next year, it’s whoever wants to come. “My feeling about it, my sense from just talking to people in and around this (is that) one, it’s a little early, but I think they like Mychal’s boy. I think that would be the guy, in terms of skillset and how that would fit. Obviously Kawhi, he’s a great player as well, but we’ll see if he stays in Toronto now. But I think they like Klay (Thompson).”
For young players like Ball that haven’t gone through a summer of trade rumors, it can be discouraging, but Ball was unbothered by all the outside chatter, he said in an episode of “Ball In the Family.” There’s trade rumors every year… Athletes in general, you’re never really 100 percent safe. Wherever you’re at. Anything can happen, especially in the offseason, so all I can do is just make sure I’m ready to play at the best of my abilities.
No doubt, it will take that roster time to adjust. Stephenson arrived in Los Angeles this week and will soon get with the coaches, dive into the playbook, and begin working out with the motivated young core of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Josh Hart. “They play my type of basketball, run and gun,” Stephenson said. “And then we got LeBron. You got a guy like that on your team and the game will come easy. So, I just have to play my role — hit open jump shots, attack the rim, hit free throws, play great defense — and I think I’ll be all right.”
Dre on LeBron James being in the division: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to see him a whole lot more than I would like to, but actually, you prefer to play against the best competition. So at this point, he’s arguably the best player in the world. Kevin Durant is right there, I’m going to keep pushing Kevin to finally take him over this season. He’s doing some great things in the community. He’s representing not just himself, not just his team, but the entire NBA in the endeavors he has off the court.”
Can Lillard and McCollum lead Portland over the hump in the West? “I think as far as me and CJ, our friendship is so strong that it allows us to play really well together on the court, and we get our job done every night,” Lillard replied. “But when you talk about winning the championship and competing in the playoffs against teams like Golden State, Houston and San Antonio and all those guys, it’s a group effort. We’ve all got to be able to count on each other to compete at that level. Our team, we’ve got a lot of guys that care and a lot of guys that work hard. We’ve just got to keep improving.”
Well, fellow Duke basketball alumni and Hall of Famer Grant Hill thinks the young star is on track to end up where Hill will be enshrined Friday — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “I think he’s on his way,” Hill told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “… He’s in a great situation, which is really good. In some ways you could say it’s a blessing and a curse. Because (the Celtics) are so talented, he doesn’t have to do as much, which is great for a young player, and they have a chance to win a championship, and have a lot of runway for the next five, six, eight years. But also it doesn’t really allow us to see the full package. I think we did see that last year when injuries hit that team, and now it was like they needed him to show and prove, and he did. And he was just a rookie. 19 years old. I think time. Time is what he needs, and I can’t wait to watch and see what he ultimately becomes. It’s scary.”