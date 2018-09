With Irving back, Rozier will resume his secondary role as his backup, despite proving that he is capable of quite a bit more. But that does not bother the fourth-year guard. “I’m happy Kyrie’s back,” Rozier said Thursday, after taking part in the Celtics’ Arbella home-court makeover at a Groton residence. “It’s going to make it even more fun, more challenging in practice, more stuff-talking. So you’ve got to love it. I’m just as happy as anybody he’s back. I can just learn more, and it’s going to be a great season.”