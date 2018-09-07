Jared Weiss: Former Celtics first-rounder RJ Hunter signed a camp deal with the Hawks today, hoping to snag a two-way deal.
Jared Weiss: Former Celtics first-rounder RJ Hunter sig…
Mark Berman: Eric Gordon(@Eric Gordon)on #Rockets players trip 2Bahamas:”It was good.We’ve been playing all week.That’s always good2get together n a totally different environment,get 2know each other even more.People forget,we have a lot of new players on this team. So it’s good 2do that”
Mark Berman: Eric Gordon (@Eric Gordon) on the team meshing with @Carmelo Anthony during the #Rockets players trip to the Bahamas: “It was good. He’s ready. He’s in good shape.” pic.twitter.com/IAPGJ9pkho
September 7, 2018 | 12:44 pm EDT Update
With Irving back, Rozier will resume his secondary role as his backup, despite proving that he is capable of quite a bit more. But that does not bother the fourth-year guard. “I’m happy Kyrie’s back,” Rozier said Thursday, after taking part in the Celtics’ Arbella home-court makeover at a Groton residence. “It’s going to make it even more fun, more challenging in practice, more stuff-talking. So you’ve got to love it. I’m just as happy as anybody he’s back. I can just learn more, and it’s going to be a great season.”
Still, Rozier has heard the rumors over the past week just like everyone else. “It’s only going to get even crazier every year, I feel,” he said of trade rumors. “You just try to control what you can control and focus on getting better the whole summer and getting wiser and thinking the game. I’m just ready to get it going, ready to start the season.”
Most of all, Rozier is eager to get to training camp later this month so the Celtics can continue building toward a championship. “I’m not really going crazy about it,” he said of trade rumors. “I’ve got the season to worry about, so I’m worried about what’s next. I’m not worried about what’s next for me individually; I’m just worried about how special this team can be this year.”
Eddie Sefko: There was a DeAndre Jordan sighting at the Mavericks’ practice facility today. He arrived early for a workout. Still has some out-of-town commitments, but will be back for good late next week, I’m told.