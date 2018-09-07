USA Today Sports

Jared Weiss: Former Celtics first-rounder RJ Hunter sig…

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 7, 2018 | 12:44 pm EDT Update
With Irving back, Rozier will resume his secondary role as his backup, despite proving that he is capable of quite a bit more. But that does not bother the fourth-year guard. “I’m happy Kyrie’s back,” Rozier said Thursday, after taking part in the Celtics’ Arbella home-court makeover at a Groton residence. “It’s going to make it even more fun, more challenging in practice, more stuff-talking. So you’ve got to love it. I’m just as happy as anybody he’s back. I can just learn more, and it’s going to be a great season.”
2 hours ago via Boston Globe

Uncategorized

, ,

Most of all, Rozier is eager to get to training camp later this month so the Celtics can continue building toward a championship. “I’m not really going crazy about it,” he said of trade rumors. “I’ve got the season to worry about, so I’m worried about what’s next. I’m not worried about what’s next for me individually; I’m just worried about how special this team can be this year.”
2 hours ago via Boston Globe

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home