The Detroit Pistons selected Hill with the third pick in the 1994 draft, and he was an immediate sensation. During that first year, he was the leading vote-getter for the All-Star game and shared the league’s rookie of the year award with Jason Kidd. And yet, once again, it took a while for Hill’s confidence to grow into his ability. “He was always a protocol guy,” says Doug Collins, who was Hill’s head coach in Detroit from 1995-98. “He had such respect for the guys who were older than him, especially Joe Dumars. I used to tell him that you can’t be in charge of someone else’s happiness. Not everyone is always going to happy. It was like you had to let him know it’s OK to be great.” Once Hill started to believe that, he became one of the very best players in the league. He made the All-Star game in each of his first four seasons, led the league in triple-doubles three times, won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, and in that same year he finished third in the MVP voting behind Karl Malone and Michael Jordan. In six seasons with the Pistons, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Those are Hall of Fame numbers.