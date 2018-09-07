Hill currently lives with his wife and two daughters in…
Hill currently lives with his wife and two daughters in Orlando. He is a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, a real estate investor, an art collector, and a successful broadcaster with Turner Sports. He works out often and is pretty close to his playing weight, although he stays away from running and jumping so he can protect his arthritic ankle. His TV partner, Jim Nantz, persuaded him to take up golf, and Hill now says his wife Tamia, a six-time Grammy nominated singer, is “a golf widow.” Hill is also very involved in politics – he was an early supporter and fundraiser for Andrew Gillum, who just won the Democratic primary in the race for governor of Florida – and he continues to play footsie with the idea of running for office. “I’ve always tried to live my life as if I would run one day,” he says. “I’m not ready now and may never be ready, but I want to keep that option open for down the road.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: The #Celtics Daniel Theis said Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both “look good” in games played at the team’s practice facility recently.
The Detroit Pistons selected Hill with the third pick in the 1994 draft, and he was an immediate sensation. During that first year, he was the leading vote-getter for the All-Star game and shared the league’s rookie of the year award with Jason Kidd. And yet, once again, it took a while for Hill’s confidence to grow into his ability. “He was always a protocol guy,” says Doug Collins, who was Hill’s head coach in Detroit from 1995-98. “He had such respect for the guys who were older than him, especially Joe Dumars. I used to tell him that you can’t be in charge of someone else’s happiness. Not everyone is always going to happy. It was like you had to let him know it’s OK to be great.” Once Hill started to believe that, he became one of the very best players in the league. He made the All-Star game in each of his first four seasons, led the league in triple-doubles three times, won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, and in that same year he finished third in the MVP voting behind Karl Malone and Michael Jordan. In six seasons with the Pistons, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Those are Hall of Fame numbers.
Long before the social media era, when anyone can find the next basketball star’s mixtape with a simple click, Jason Kidd was creating a buzz as a bona fide phenom even before delivering his first college basketball assist. “People don’t know, J was the first LeBron [when it came to the attention surrounding one player] coming out of high school,” fellow Oakland Bay Area native and Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton said. “He was good. Really, really good. In the Bay Area, that’s what all the talk was about — J-Kidd.”
The Nets of the Kidd and Thorn era remain the organization’s zenith. Once Kidd came aboard in 2001, he led them to two consecutive NBA Finals and five consecutive winning seasons. The team had made it as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals just once in their time in the NBA until they made it five times from 2001 to 2007. It is only appropriate then that Kidd and Thorn go into the Basketball Hall of Fame together Friday, an enshrinement for one of the game’s best point guards and one of its most revered executives, but also a night that puts the Nets’ glory days into amber. “I think it’s great they’re going in together,” Barrise said. “They should go in together. Because they accomplished something I don’t think anybody else really has.”
The truth, however, is that Adam Morrison’s post-basketball life is mostly sunny skies. He’s entering his second season as Gonzaga’s radio analyst, a job he does for fun, not a paycheck. Otherwise, he mostly does whatever he wants when he wants, while also doting on his 10- and 7-year-old daughters and his 2-year-old son. (He has a girlfriend but has said he doesn’t believe in marriage.) He doesn’t have any real plans for the future. He’s too busy enjoying the moment. “I’m kind of a boring guy,” says Morrison. “I’m like your typical soccer dad.”
Thanks to an uncle who owned a Wyoming bank, he invested his money wisely and now lives off of the annual interest. With no state income tax in Washington and the low cost of living in Spokane, he’ll never have to work another day in his life. “I was upset for a while about how my career turned out,” Morrison says. “At times, sure, I wish was still playing. But I’m not like, ‘Aw, dang, I screwed this up and I’m working at a Costco.’ People expect me to be destitute or something. I don’t live an extravagant lifestyle — I don’t need to go party every weekend or have a place in Miami. I’m lucky to have saved my money.”
Jason Petrie, the lead designer on the LeBron line, is holding the knit material in his hand, breaking it all down. “Our knit innovation team has this new technology, called a Shima machine,” Petrie says. “It’s a brand new machine that allowed you to make a knit in a new way. It allows you to combine the structure of a woven, a really strong, in-all-directions type of construction, and then you knit through it and around it.