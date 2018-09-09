List of players set to join September World Cup qualifi…
List of players set to join September World Cup qualifiers, final: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Tyler Dorsey, Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz, Tomas Satoransky
September 9, 2018 | 2:36 pm EDT Update
Rodney Hood ended his restricted free agency by accepting the Cavaliers’ $3.4 million qualifying offer and placing a bet on himself for a big season this year. He informed the Cavs of his decision today, sources told cleveland.com.
Cavs former general manager David Griffin told cleveland.com’s Wine and Gold podcast that he thought Hood would be the team’s primary scorer late in games — a sign of how valuable a player he could be this season. … The roster now stands at 14 players heading into training camp, which is likely where it will stay. The Cavs’ payroll for this season is now in the $115 million range — which is above the league’s $101 million salary cap but under the $123 million luxury-tax line.
September 9, 2018 | 2:18 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: Commercial break from #Vikings game tweet: Thibs meets with FA Luol Deng today, I hear. #Twolves