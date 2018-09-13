Atlanta Hawks: An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Dewayne Dedmon’s walking boot has been removed. He will now enter a period of weight-bearing rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Celtics are reportedly optimistic about re-signing Kyrie Irving in unrestricted free agency next summer. But they’ll face competition. A. Sherrod Blakey of NBC Sports Boston the Bulls Talk podcast: I can tell you right now, the New York Knicks, he is their No. 1 target. I’ve spoken with people within that organization. They have made it absolutely crystal clear to me that, if they had their pick of guys that are going to be in the free agent market this summer, Kyrie would be their first, second, third and fourth choice.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Louisville forward Deng Adel changed course from Minnesota training camp and instead will sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Raptors.
The Milwaukee Bucks and WTMJ Radio have expanded their long-time partnership, with WTMJ continuing as the radio home of the team. Bucks games this upcoming season will air on 620 AM and 103.3 FM with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause calling the action. WTMJ Radio will remain the flagship station of the statewide BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network. As part of the new agreement, Bucks games that will not air on 620 AM or 103.3 FM because of conflicts will now air on 94.5 FM WKTI, a partner of WTMJ Radio. New features of the agreement include a one-hour Bucks Weekly Show and a half-hour Coach’s Show that will air on WTMJ Radio each week during the season.
The Detroit Pistons and Blink Fitness today announced plans to build a publicly-accessible Blink Fitness franchise inside the state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. The New Center facility will be the first Blink Fitness location in Detroit and one of several planned Blink Fitness openings slated in Michigan during 2019. Blink Fitness, a premium-quality value-based gym, announced in February that it will open 15 or more locations throughout Michigan.
Pistons owner Tom Gores said Blink’s inaugural Detroit franchise will make New Center even more attractive to prospective employers and residents, and is another example of how the Pistons Performance Center is helping spur economic development. “We are proud to partner with Blink in opening its first location in the City of Detroit,” said Mr. Gores. “Blink’s presence inside our performance center will make New Center an even more appealing place to live and work, and in turn will create more jobs and continue to help drive the momentum of additional investment in the area.”
Tom Westerholm: Jabari Bird will appear in Brighton Municipal Court today, according to the District Attorney’s office. No specific time for the proceedings.
Don Newman (1957-2018)
Marc J. Spears: National Basketball Coaches Association’s statement on the passing of coach Don Newman: “The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association (all Head and Assistant Coaches in the NBA and its alumni group) mourn the passing of legendary Assistant Coach, Don Newman. Coach Newman won two NBA championships and was instrumental to the success of the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant for Coach Gregg Popovich. Coach Newman also served as an Assistant Coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, New Jersey Nets, and Washington Wizards. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Newman family during this difficult time.”