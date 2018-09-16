Marc J. Spears: #Suns forward Josh Jackson has taken th…
Marc J. Spears: #Suns forward Josh Jackson has taken the torch from Vince Carter to do the #NBA diary with @TheUndefeated this upcoming season. @Josh Jackson @espn
September 16, 2018 | 4:47 pm EDT Update
Larry Nance Jr, who played 62 games with LeBron James, had some advice for his former Lakers teammates, via James Walters of Express: “I’ve talked to them a little bit, I’m still very close with a couple of them,” he added. “I’ve told them to be at your best because he works so hard that it makes you want to work as hard.”
Germany is headed to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China next summer, and one pass from Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder to Dallas’ Maxi Kleber put them there. Germany’s perfect record in qualifying for next summer’s World Cup was in danger, down two points to Israel with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Schroder inbounded the ball and threw a perfect alley-oop pass, Kleber curled off a high pick and went to the rim, and the result was a game-tying bucket that forced overtime (where Germany went on to win 110-98).
Nets Daily: Hmmm. @Dzanan Musa not in for the last play as Bosnia loses to Czech Republic. Musa finishes with 15 points and 4 assists, but shot 4-of-13 overall, 1-of-7 from deep and turned the ball over 4 times.
Stephen Curry has been one of the best five players in the NBA for the better part of the last half decade, and his willingness to engage in conversations about social justice issues has been just as impressive. … Curry has been one of many athletes in the sports world to make sure that he speaks his mind when appropriate, and he spoke to BBC about why it’s important for him to use his platform to speak on the social issues plaguing the country.
Stephen Curry: “If I say something, I can tweet it out and the whole world can read it. You can own that, more so than generations of the past where maybe you had to go through different channels,” said Curry. “So there’s more eyeballs and ears around what we have to say, and we have an opportunity and a platform to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”