Dmitry Planidin: NBAers in today's #FIBAWC qualifiers: …
Dmitry Planidin: NBAers in today’s #FIBAWC qualifiers: Cedi Osman vs Slovenia (19p/11r/3s), Ersan Ilyasova vs Slovenia (14p/6r), Forkan Korkmaz vs Slovenia (24p/5r/3s), Alex Len vs Montenegro (13p/7r), Svi Mykhailiuk vs Montenegro (15p/5r), Dario Saric vs Poland (17p/7r/4a), Ante Zizic vs Poland (13p/8r), Bojan Bogdanovic vs Poland (22p/5a)
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 17, 2018 | 6:34 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: This isn’t the #Twolves news most of you are craving today, but I will still pass it along: Darius Johnson-Odom has remained in town to workout following his recent tryout. A friend of Butler’s from their Marquette days together, he could be added to the training camp roster. pic.twitter.com/Ge4HjX9UDi
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens at mental health forum hosted by @joekennedy: “Being around the elite of the elite, there’s a lot of pressure to put the cape on every night…the pressure to compare instead of just compete. For the best of the best, that’s difficult…That can trigger hard times.”
September 17, 2018 | 5:18 pm EDT Update
Rodney Hood would like to re-introduce himself to Cleveland. Why? Because he plans on staying here a while. Hood accepted the Cavs’ one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer on Sept. 9, following a summer of not getting the money he wanted in a contract from either Cleveland or the eight teams he said expressed interest.
So Hood took the Cavs’ one-year deal with the full intention of earning a much more lucrative contract from them next summer when he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. “I believe strongly in myself that after this year I’ll be able to make Cleveland my home and we’ll get a better deal next summer,” Hood told cleveland.com Monday in a wide-ranging interview.